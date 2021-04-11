The Branson Police Department has reported that human remains were discovered on Saturday, April 10.
According to the press release provided by the city of Branson, the police department has started an investigation regarding human remains that were found by a mushroom hunter.
The citizen was hunting for mushrooms in a wooded area on Saturday, April 10, near State Hwy 248 and Gretna Road in Branson when they discovered the possible skeletal remains.
According to the release, the police department and the Taney County Coroner conducted a comprehensive search of the area that lasted into the evening hours of Sunday, April 11. The investigation and search confirmed that the remains are human and investigators are now working to figure out who and how this person died.
“While the Branson Police Department has one active missing person investigation, the evidence is not consistent with the facts of that particular missing person investigation,” stated the release. “At this time, investigators know of no other open regional missing persons investigations but remain in contact with all State and Federal partners.”
According to the release, the police believe that there is no threat to the community.
The police department and Taney County Coroner will continue working on this ongoing investigation, the coroner will identify the remains and more information will be released as they become available.
Visit bransonmo.gov for the complete release.
