The trees are up and the festivities are in full swing at the 6th Annual Branson Festival of Trees.
The Branson Festival of Trees, which is hosted and benefiting Christian Action Ministries to help support their food pantry and mission to provide for the food needs of Taney County families, is located at the Branson Landing in suite 1105. The festival hosted their VIP event on Thursday, Nov. 3, where they opened their doors to their tree sponsors and volunteers prior to opening to the public on Friday, Nov.4. CAM held a ribbon cutting with the Branson Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to kick off their month long fundraising event.
Christian Action Ministries Executive Director Michele Dean told Branson Tri-Lakes News this year is already on par to be their biggest year ever.
“We’ve broken records already,” Dean said. “We’ve only opened the store on Friday and we’re already breaking records. We are already at half of what we raised last year for the whole month. It was a great opening weekend.”
Dean said the store changes everyday as items are sold and the volunteers create more.
“We are replenishing trees and decor as they get sold. I just bought some new trees, which our volunteers are working on now,” Dean said. “You know what we’re really finding this year with a lot of people who have visited is they’ve got the big really nice, beautiful tall trees and now they’re just looking for a second smaller tree. We have several smaller trees at a great price below $300 or so which is good for, maybe, a second room kind of tree.”
The Festival also has wreaths and other decor at a wide variety of price points.
CAM Board Member Phil Lilley said the event is such a unique way to raise money for a good cause.
“It’s unique to the area. It’s the only place you can go that is a room filled with Christmas and Christmas trees and all kinds of things you can display for Christmas,” Lilley said. “There’s a really good team of ladies that have been working hard to put it together for months. They got great taste and have done a really good job. It is such a wonderful way to raise money for the food pantry and CAM’s mission. All the money that’s raised feeds the underprivileged in our area which is such an important thing, especially going into the winter months. Especially going into the offseason, the need becomes greater.”
For more information on the Festival of Trees visit www.christianactionministries.org.
