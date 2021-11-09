The Reeds Spring School District is scheduled to host its second Pop-Up Preschool event.
The second Pop-Up Preschool is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, from 9:30. to 11 a.m. at the Kimberling Area Library, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District.
The Reeds Spring Early Education Center is striving to increase learning opportunities for families with young children within the school district, stated the release. School leaders are taking the classroom on the road with a pop-up preschool to reach more preschool aged children and their families.
The Pop-Up Preschool event will feature music, stories, and games. There is no cost and everyone is welcome.
Addressing early childhood education is a key component of the district’s Strategic Plan, which is being funded by the Prop RS tax levy increase voters approved in April.
Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi said the expansion of the Early Childhood Center is a big issue for the community.
“(It) is a way to get connected with the little kiddos and get the families introduced to our programs,” Hirschi said in the release. “One of our big strategies is expanding early childhood.”
The first pop-up preschool took place in Branson West. Two more are scheduled for sometime in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.