The Taneyhills Library is offering an opportunity for homeschool students ages 7 and up, to take a seven week Spanish class.
The classes will be held in the Stanley and Elaine Ball Technology Room in the Taneyhills Library, located at 200 S. 4th St. in Branson. It will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10:30 a.m until 11:30 a.m. Other classes will be held at the same time on Oct. 13, 20, and 27 as well as Nov. 17, Dec. 1 and 8. The class will be taught by Susie Cook-Knapik, a retired Hollister Spanish teacher.
Students will learn basic Spanish numbers, letters, days of the week, and simple sentences.
The library asks for those interested to sign up as soon as possible, as space will be limited. There will be a fee of $10 per student.
For more information, call the Taneyhills Library at (417) 334-1418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.