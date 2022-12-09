Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister

Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year.
During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized.
According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations were small, but the city is requesting citizens be on the lookout.
“They tipped the sleigh and several other decorations over,” Olmstead said. “Unplugged most items. They unplugged and stole the timer from the big tree. Small, petty actions. We really just wanted to try to get the word out for people to report anything they see that might be suspicious.”
The city is asking residents to contact the Hollister Police Department if they witness any suspicious activity taking place.
