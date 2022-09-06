Branson Public Schools announced four students earned advanced placement recognition during the 2021-2022 school year.
The four earned diplomas in the AP Capstone program which is designed to enhance critical thinking, research, collaboration, and presentation skills.
“We are fortunate that Branson Schools has one of the largest Advanced Placement programs in Southwest Missouri,” Branson High School’s AP Coordinator Sarah Loyd said in a statement. “By offering a wide range of AP courses, we are able to provide an opportunity for students to challenge themselves and grow academically and personally.”
The diploma is only earned by students who earn a score of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and one four additional AP Exams.
“The AP capstone diploma is one of the highest honors students can earn in the program. We are extremely proud of the hard work, dedication, and perseverance these students have put forth to reach this accomplishment,” Loyd said.
The four students who earned the honor are Joshua Bartram, Kylah Burkleo, Emma Mathews, and Charles Motley.
The students earn multiple benefits from the diploma including college credit, advanced placement, or both.
Long term studies by Advanced Placement have found students who earn the diplomas are more likely to enroll and remain in college, do well in classes, and earn their degrees on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.