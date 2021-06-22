The city of Hollister is asking the community to ‘Pass the Boot’ virtually to get donations for the 68th Annual Hollister Fireworks display.
For 68 years, the city of Hollister has put on a fireworks display for the community that has been funded by donations. Traditionally, volunteers went around downtown Hollister 30 minutes before the fireworks began asking for donations for next year’s show. This is referred to as the ‘Pass the Boot’ campaign.
“It had been our main contribution to the fireworks fund,” Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead said. “We would get a lot of cup holder change, and that type of donation. You wouldn’t think that a cup holder of change would add up to much, but each little donation we can get is very beneficial. It add up quickly.”
Due to COVID-19, the city decided not to pass the boot at the event last year.
“Last year with the pandemic we opted not to pass the boot. We held the fireworks with no events or anything like that,” Olmstead said.
Olmstead said the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce came to the city administration with a fundraising idea.
“The Hollister (Area) Chamber of Commerce came to us and said ‘Hey, let’s do something virtually to see if we can help raise funds,’” Olmstead said. “We also sent out letters to our business to send in donations if they could.”
This is Hollister’s 68th Annual Fireworks Show and is the only municipal hand-lit display in the area, Olmstead said.
“Most cities have gone to the digital pyrotechnics shows,” Olmstead said. “We have stuck with tradition from when it started 68 years ago and do the hand-lighting, and we could not do it without our great partnership with the Western Taney County Fire (Protection District).”
The cost to purchase the fireworks used during the display is around $12,000 and is almost entirely funded by donations, Olmstead said.
“We try to do the fireworks solely on donations for the annual show. Of course, we will always continue the tradition regardless of if we make our goal or not,” Olmstead said. “The more we can get for donations the more it helps to keep the fireworks display tradition going.”
Olmstead explained the cost of the fireworks increases every year and the city has to also cover the cost of making sure the fireworks are safely and properly set off.
“We have to make stands and special canisters for the fireworks, so they can be set off safely,” Olmstead said. “We do training for our pyrotechnicians. All the donations that we get help to go towards that but first and foremost it goes to the fireworks.
Olmstead said they started the campaign a little late last year, being it was their first virtual fundraising campaign.
“Last year we raised, through the virtual boot pass and the letter campaign, around $7,400. We were a little short of the $12,000 goal,” Olmstead said. “Of course, we would augment that to make the show happen to keep the tradition going if we need to. We had a donor, Explosive Contractors, who kicked off this year’s fundraiser and helped fill the gap for this year’s show. With their donation, they are leading the way for next year’s show. Our goal again is to hit that $12,000 mark and we are off to a great start.”
This year the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hollister are once again teaming up to do the virtual ‘Pass the Boot’ campaign.
“It is pretty much a social media campaign,” Olmstead said. “Businesses challenge one another and (people) encourage their friends and their neighbors to fill the boot and then pass it on to the next person or business. We ask people to tag the city of Hollister’s Facebook page, tag the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. We will help to push the message out and keep the challenge going.”
The virtual ‘Pass the Boot’ campaign will continue through July 4 but donations to the fireworks fund can be made at any time.
“You can drop donations off at Hollister City Hall, mail them in or you can go online to hollisterchamber.net and donate online,” Olmstead said. “When people donate if they can indicate on the check or envelope that it is for the fireworks fund, we put all of that in its own account. We utilize that for the fireworks for the following year. We are very appreciative and thankful for everyone’s support for the fireworks event. ”
For more information call Hollister City Hall at 417-334-3262.
To donate online go to hollisterchamber.net/Pass-The-Boot-Donations
