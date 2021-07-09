The city of Kimberling City, in conjunction with Southwest Missouri Council of Governments, will be holding Public Outreach Meetings in the Community Center at City Hall, located at 34 Kimberling Boulevard, next week, according to a Facebook post on the City of Kimberling City page.
According to the post, the meetings will allow citizens input on several topics including:
- Overview of the major themes from the 2011 Drury Visioning Plan for Kimberling Boulevard
- Overview of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan need for updating zoning codes
- Overview of proposed zoning districts
- Mapping activity to identify appropriate rezoning
The meetings will take place on Tuesday, July 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, according to the post.
The rezoning proposal was highly debated at the public hearing on June 1. The public comments and concerns during that meeting were taken into consideration by city and SMCOG officials and they have now come back asking the citizens for more input, according to AICp-C Associate Planner with Southwest Missouri Council of Government Brandon Jenson.
To view the original story on the June 1 presentation see ‘Kimberling City makes rezoning presentation at public hearing’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
To view the original story on the public comment from the June 1 public hearing see ‘Kimberling City hears rezoning public comments’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
At the July 6, Kimberling City Aldermen meeting resident Jim Podwinski requested that a Zoom meeting be set up during the Public Outreach Meetings for citizens who could not attend in person. Kimberling City City Administrator Jerry Harman responded that he would set up the Zoom meetings so residents who were not in attendance could add to feedback.
To attend the Tuesday Zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87129197011?pwd=UzNoMkRmWWJQcExnWWJYei92dzBJdz09
Meeting ID: 871 2919 7011, Passcode 744265
To attend the Thursday zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81483933036?pwd=SloxSkx1QkJXRWR5SUFwdmxnMGx3dz09
Meeting ID: 814 8393 3036, Passcode: 274320
Jenson said during the two scheduled meetings next week SMCOG and city officials will walk residents through the information from both the visioning plan and the comprehensive plan for updating zoning codes.
“We are essentially going to work in small groups with residents that attend to develop their ideal zoning map,” Jenson said.
Jenson said there will be a print out of the area, markers and sticky notes provided for residents to provide input. SMCOG and city officials will work with residents to help define what residents want.
“We will work with them to say ‘Okay, you have seen what the city is trying to achieve and how they are trying to get there. What areas do you think we should initiate this?’” Jenson said.
Jenson said the city and SMCOG want input on where residents want the rezoning to be, whether they want the city to be proactive to ensure these changes occur or allow property owners to come in independently and pursue this process.
“We will essentially work with them to develop those maps, and then develop a preferred alternative based on that feedback. (We) will then take that back to the city’s elected and appointed officials and say, ‘This is the feedback that we received from residents.’
Jenson said after they present the feedback to the city, the decision will ultimately be up to the city officials on how to move forward with the rezoning.
For more information visit ckcmo.com or call City Hall at 417-739-4903.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.