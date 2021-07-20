Faith Community Health (FAiTH) announced Michele Dean was named the organization’s new Director of Development and Community Partnerships.
Dean assumed her new position on July 5.
“I feel it’s very important to be intentional about meeting the needs of those in our community who do not have access to healthcare,” Dean said in press release from FAiTH. “In my new role, I will have a great opportunity to further our mission of sharing God’s love through whole-person care. We have a wonderful team at FAiTH, and I am excited to be a part of its future.”
In the new role, Dean will work with “FaithCare partners” along with creating and guiding fundraising events. The organization’s communications and grant support teams will be under supervision.
“We are excited that Michele has chosen to lead a growing team supporting our donors and community partners,” FAiTH Executive Director Kenn Tilus said in the press release. “She has a heart for our patients and a desire to serve.”
Dean began working with FAiTH in 2018 as director of FaithCare business development and director of charitable giving. In that position, she was honored for outstanding achievements in fundraising and donor relations.
FAiTH began in 2007 with a goal of providing a faith-based health care center to families in Stone and Taney counties who cannot afford basic healthcare. Its facility is located at 610 South Sixth St. in Branson.
