College of the Ozarks was chosen as the No. 1 Most Innovative School in the Midwest and the No. 1 Best Value School in the Midwest.
According to a press release from College of the Ozarks, U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges 2022 recognized C of O for the two categories.
The college ranked No. 1 Best Regional College and No. 2 Best Undergraduate Teaching in the Midwest. U.S. News & World Report has recognized C of O as a best college since 1989, according to the release.
“College of the Ozarks is consistently ranked among the most prestigious colleges in the nation, and we are honored by this most recent U.S. News & World Report recognition,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said in the release.
“It reflects the quality of teaching by our professors, the dedication and hard work of our students, and the unique opportunity for our students to graduate debt free.”
C of O also ranked as the No. 1 Top Performer on Social Mobility in the Midwest.
The college stated in the release, this ranking has a special meaning because of their mission to serve students who exhibit financial need.
Additionally, the college was recognized in A+ Schools for B Students.
U.S News and World Report assessed 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality. Calculations are based on student-faculty ratio, academic majors offered, application requirements, tuition and financial aid policies, student body demographics, and campus life.
To view U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges 2022 rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.