College of the Ozarks honors those lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with their annual remembrance event.
C of O held their “Lest We Forget” 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12, on the C of O campus, located at 100 Opportunity Ave. in Point Lookout, at the site of the college’s 9/11 Memorial.
The memorial features a World Trade Center column which stands as a memorial to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson said in his welcome speech at the ceremony, the memorial includes one of the last remaining remnants of the World Trade Center structure.
“The steel beam behind me was donated to the college by Tommy McHale, a retired police officer, who wanted to honor the 37 fallen men and women officers from the Port Authority for New York and New Jersey, who perished on 9/11,” Johnson said. “The beam structure is referred to as St. Michael’s 37. St. Michael is considered the patron saint of police officers, and represents strength to face the threat of evil and imminent danger.”
Nathan Harness, Director of Financial Planning at Texas A&M University and a survivor of the World Trade Center attacks, served as guest speaker at the memorial ceremony. Harness, who began his job as a stock broker in Tower 2 just a couple of days prior to the attack, said he initially didn’t realize anything had happened.
“I got to New York on Sept. 9 of 2001 and began my job. It was a Sunday. On 9/11, that morning, I got to work very early. I was working as a stock broker in tower 2, on the 61st floor and we got to work very early in those days; 7:00 in the morning. So as I got to work, I started my day and it was while I was on break that the first plane hit the first tower,” Harness said. “To give you an idea, an impression of how large those buildings were, I didn’t see it, I didn’t hear it, I didn’t feel it. I was inside of a building that was isolated from a building right next to it.”
Harness spoke of the confusion and heightened sense of fear experienced, as he and his coworkers looked out the window to realize something had happened.
“(The towers) were both so large that I did not know what had happened, until I had noticed everybody pressing themselves against the window. And an image I’ll never forget, was looking past them into the sky and seeing office papers on fire. And working our way to the front, looking down to the ground below us, and seeing some fires and beginning to feel a sense of fear,” Harness continued. “Our boss had us, there were 200 on our floor, go back to our seats and so I sat down for a moment and as fear began to build in me, I realized I needed to leave. I needed to go. The boss announced to evacuate the building.”
Harness said as people started to file into the stairwells, information was very limited.
“We still had no information at the time. So we worked our way into a stairwell, but there were only two stairwells on the North side and the South side of the World Trade Center, so I worked my way into a doorway with many, many people coming down from the floors above us; hundreds of people. I was in the back of the pack, so I was one of the last to leave my floor as I feathered into a stairwell with many other people,” Harness said. “As I got in there, I didn’t have a cell phone; many of us didn’t, but there was a person a couple of floors up from me who did have a cell phone, and he said ‘Quiet, I’m talking to my wife. She said that a Cessna hit the neighboring tower and we’re gonna be okay.’ Obviously, he didn’t have all the information. None of us did because things were occurring in real time. It was when I got down to the 44th floor that the second plane hit our tower. That was a moment that I’ll never forget. The power was instantly cut and drywall on the stairwell began to crack out. People began to scream, as we were civilians forced into a moment that felt like war, and it was unexpected.”
Harness said his faith helped him realize he wasn’t alone as he traveled downward through the stairwell.
“It took me down to my knees. I was unable to stand and it wasn’t lost on me, that what I thought would be my final moment, the ground shook so that I fell to the ground on one knee while I held on to the stairwell. We found ourselves humbled by the raw power of what had been a solid foundation and a security for us only moments before. I’m reminded of Phillipians 2:10-11; ‘So at the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow in Heaven and on earth and under the earth and every tongue confess that Jesus is Lord to the glory of God the Father’,” Harness continued. “As I moved from immediate fear, the resolve of peace began to settle over me and I realized that I wasn’t alone in a stairwell full of strangers. I am remembered. It sometimes takes pain, it takes fear, it takes the quietness of our circumstances to allow us to remember what has always been written on our hearts. We’re not alone in our suffering. We do not serve an aloof God, but a Savior who is with us in our present pain. Having suffered by choice so that we might live in perfection with Him. A verse that we all know, ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His only son, and whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.’ It’s so simple. I teach it to my kids and it’s the most profound words you will ever hear. Fear in that moment for me, turned to peace, as acceptance became my reality. The solid foundation I thought I stood on in this world had become as fragile as the human hands that built it. If you’ve ever wondered if God is real, I can tell you with certainty that faith is not blind. I wish I could give that moment to you so you could feel-not that you would’ve had to be there with me-but that you could feel the certainty that I continue to have that our God is real.”
Harness said in the midst of the chaos, the goodness of people was apparent.
“What I observed in the moments to come, was the goodness of people; the random acts of strangers, to serve and to sacrifice. Throughout the 44 floors, no one pushed me. No one ran past me. We all moved at the pace of the person in front of us. As we went floor to floor, there were piles of shoes; high heels, where people couldn’t walk down the stairs with their shoes anymore. There would be empty wheelchairs where brothers and sisters would pick up each other and carry them,” Harness said. “The world feels so fractured today, but I’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with Americans; civilians in trying times, and I can tell you there is love for one another. It’s hidden below the pretext of political discord and misplaced identity. I love this country. I love our people. Remember this, no terrorist can ever take from us that which they’d like to destroy.”
Harness spoke about the increasing urgency as he moved closer to the lower part of the building through the stairwell.
“The clock began. I had 56 minutes. I had to get clear of the building that was falling, and I had 44 flights to go. I worked my way down the building, and it was around the 10th floor that smoke began to come up. The tower became essentially a chimney, because it was burning on the top and it was drawing in fire through the bottom, so that smoke was coming up the stairwell. I had to take my dress shirt off and breathe through it. As I would go down, fear again would heighten within me. There were members of my party that said we should turn around; that we should go up to the roof because they’re not going to get us through the fires. They don’t have ladders tall enough,” Harness continued, “And so some members of my group turned around. I felt the Holy Spirit telling me to continue down and I did, even in the midst of feeling great fear. It was around the 4th floor that I started to feel overwhelmed. The smoke was thick, and I wondered, am I going into a fire? Were they right? And that was when I saw another moment that I’ll never forget. A New York firefighter looked me in the eyes as he was coming up the stairwell. He looked as scared as I was. He said, ‘There’s a way out. You’re gonna be okay.’”
As Harness reached the bottom of the tower, he said he felt the need to keep running and to get as far away from the scene as possible.
“As I got down to the bottom level of the World Trade Center I couldn’t exit out of my building. Glass panes were popping out and people were dying all around us. They asked us to go down into the mall that connected tower one and tower two, so I went out of the opposing tower and I ran into a sea of people. I looked back and that was the first time I had any indication of what I’d come out of. I saw a gaping hole in the building and I had an impulse to continue to run and so that’s what I did. I ran for about 15 minutes and I thought I heard helicopters coming in and figured it was the military. What it was, was the sound of floors collapsing; the tower I’d just come out of began to collapse. It fell on itself and dust started coming after me. I ran as fast as I could, all the way to Central Park, which is a long way, until I met a New Yorker, who I do not know, found me and helped me find my way back to my lodging.” Harness said.
In what was an emotional speech for Harness, he said the sacrifices made by others changed his life.
“All of those individuals did not make it out with me. They went on as heroes to clear a pathway out for people like me. I had seen and even expected love from those closest to me; my family and my community, but this was the first time that I saw sacrifice of the highest order from strangers, people who don’t even know me. What I observed that day has changed my life. I’m certain I wouldn’t be here today without the sacrifice of fire fighters, police officers, port authority, and many civilians. Those heroes gave me and thousands of others the precious moments we needed to survive,” Harness said. “I can never repay the sacrifices on 9/11 but what I can do is remember. What I can do is I can share. What I can do is live life fully in honor of those lost. Every single day is a gift from God. Heroism is leadership in the highest order, and typically it isn’t determined on the day that you’re pulled to it. Instead, it’s fostered in the weeks and the months and the years beforehand, in a life lived in excellence when we understand the value of others. John 15:13 says ‘Greater love has no one than this: that someone lay down his life for his friends.’ 1st John 4:19 says, ‘We love, because He first loved us’. I encourage you today, remember. I encourage you today to respond to that remembrance. In that place of vulnerability, when the walls come down, there you will find restoration.”
Harness closed his speech at the ceremony by sharing some words written to him by his father, as his parents were stranded in Europe after the attacks on U.S. soil.
“My mom and dad were out of the country; the first time they ever left the United States. They didn’t realize, at first, what was going on until they got word, fortunately, that I was alive. My parents were stuck for quite some time in Europe, and on the way back, my dad penned these words to me, that I think sum up well, what I want to say: ‘The adversity in life is designed to shape us in ways our prosperity cannot. We never choose adversity; it is a divine gift. God allows it to come, when and where it can do eternal good. We all have many questions when it comes, but no answers seem to come. Some answers, we find as we are able to look back and see positive changes; others await us.’” Harness continued, “College students, this is one that I have to tell myself regularly. Knowledge comes from learning but wisdom comes from experiences understood. Thank you for coming together today, in remembering. Life is precious. May we remember that as we remember the sacrifice of so many that gave their lives for the freedoms and the opportunities that we have as we gather today.”
Harness has three children with his wife, Caitlin; Harrison, Sophia and Thatcher. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Central Arkansas, a master’s degree in finance from Texas Tech University and a Ph.D in personal financial planning from Texas Tech University.
For more information regarding the Lest We Forget memorial at College of the Ozarks, visit cofo.edu.
