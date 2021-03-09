Kids in the Branson area are getting a unique opportnity to become earn money while learning valuable lessons this weekend.
The Branson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a unique community garage sale, specifically designed as a learning opportunity for kids, The Kid’s Garage Sale, on March 13, according to a press release from the City of Branson.
“This is a new event for us. We got the idea from a couple other park departments throughout the state of Missouri, Sedalia does one and Joplin does one. It looks like a really unique idea,” said Business Supervisor for the Branson Parks Department Carlie Allison.
According to Allison, the Branson Park and Recreation Department has hosted garage sales in the past.
“We have a very successful community garage sale that we run in the spring and the fall but that’s more geared toward the adult crowds. Because of the success of the community garage sale we thought there might be a market for this kind of event,” said Allison.
The Kid’s Garage Sale is designed to teach entrepreneur skills to children between the ages of five and 15. They will learn skills such as counting back money, pricing and selling items, and communication while dealing with customers, stated the release.
“This event is completely geared towards kids,” said Allison. “There is parent supervision involved but overall the spirit of the event is to create an opportunity for kids to have responsibilities in this aspect.”
According to the release, items for sale must be children’s items such as toys and clothes and could also be items handmade by kids.
“They might be trying to get rid of some old toys they no longer use, maybe some old clothes. We have even encouraged kids to make homemade items to sell as well,” said Allison. “We really want it to be driven by the kid and for them to learn some skills in the process.”
Vendor spaces filled up very quickly, stated Allison.
“We have been extremely pleased with the response to this event. Now we just need shoppers to get there,” said Allison.
The Kid’s Garage Sale will take place on March 13 at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Branson Community Center, located at 201 Compton Dr. in Branson.
For more information or questions about this event, please contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit the Branson Parks & Recreation’s website https://www.bransonparksandrecreation.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.