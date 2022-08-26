Voting in Forsyth will look different for some residents as the Wards have been reapportioned based on the 2020 United States Census numbers.
The Forsyth Board of Aldermen passed Bill No. 545, an ordinance amending section 100.040 of the municipal code, which sets forth the boundaries of both Ward I and Ward II within the city.
According to the bill, the city acknowledged the need for the Wards to be changed based on the population. The goal is to provide equal representation for the citizens.
The amendment’s changes include the following:
- Ward I will include all parts of the city east and north of US Highway 160, excluding the subdivision area bounded by Tower Road and Boswell Road and subdivisions bounded by Blair Boulevard, Shadowrock Drive, Allaman Drive and Shorty Copper Street. Including the part of the city which is east of US Highway 160, south and west of Tower Road, and north of Boswell Road.
- Ward II will include all parts of the city west and south of US Highway 160, including the subdivision area bounded by Tower Road and Boswell Road and the subdivision area bounded by Blair Boulevard, Shadowrock Drive, Allaman Drive and Shorty Cooper Street east and north of US Highway 160. This will exclude part of the city east of US Highway 160, south and west of Tower Road and north of Boswell Road.
The Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the second and final reading of this amendment during the Monday, Aug. 15 Board of Aldermen meeting.
For more information residents can reach out to Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
