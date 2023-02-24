Hollister business Flowers by the Stemmery located at 2045 S. Business Hwy 65, wants to give back to the community by helping those in need.
The business, owned by Laney Vivo, recently set up a “Free Pantry” box on its property, which allows for people to take what they need or give what they wish. Vivo said the idea was one close to her heart.
“I’ve been on both ends of this box, so I know how impactful it can be,” Vivo said. “I feel blessed that I’m able to give back to a community that has been so kind to me. It feels amazing to be able to give when you can and have an outlet to take when needed.”
Vivo said the free pantry box was a team effort, and she is thankful for those who have embraced the idea.
“A big heartfelt thank you to Joe Olson of Olson Building and Design,” Vivo said. “When I shared with him my idea for the Free Pantry Box, he offered to build it. I also want to thank Mary Evelyn A. Tucker, Gallery Coordinator at The Southern Missouri Arts Connection. I connected with her when I attended a SMAC member show in January. I purchased a piece of her art and fell in love with her talent to capture, paint and/or sculpt flowers. Mary Evelyn spent hours painting the Pantry Box with beautiful flowers to match The Stemmery brand and colors. She just added some beautiful art to S. Business Hwy 65.”
Vivo said her heart is filled with joy and she is thankful for those who donated cash so she could fill the box with food, and sincerely thanks Hollister for being a generous and caring community.
Community members in need are invited to use the free pantry box, and are also invited to donate items to it, if they feel led to do so.
