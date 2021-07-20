Branson Tri-Lakes News is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive at its main office in Hollister on Wednesday, July 28.
This blood drive comes at a time where reserves for all blood types in the Tri-Lakes area are currently sitting at less than optimal levels. CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said the organization is being challenged this summer to provide enough blood donations for patients at area hospitals.
“Community Blood Center of the Ozarks are the exclusive providers of blood to patients at Cox Health Branson, as well as dozens of other hospitals across the region. We have, since the COVID pandemic hit, been kind of living hand-to-mouth in terms of blood donations,” Pilgrim said. “We have seen a pretty substantial downturn in donations. We’ve lost since the COVID pandemic started well over 350 blood drives, affecting about 12,000 blood donations. We’ve just been treading water.”
Branson Tri-Lakes News General Manager Mandy Farrow said she is proud to have the newspaper teaming-up with the CBCO for this blood drive, especially at a time when the need for donations is so high.
“We are extremely excited to welcome the community into our office here at the Branson Tri-Lakes News for this inaugural CBCO blood drive,” Farrow said. “For more than 100 years this newspaper has been devoted to serving the community. We’re hoping our community will now come join us and help save lives by making a blood donation.”
Pilgrim added CBCO is facing hospital usage that is much higher than normal.
“We haven’t seen hospital usage for transfusion rates of blood at our area hospitals at this quick rate for about five years. Demand is up. Supplies are still challenged, so we’re asking people that can still donate and are eligible to donate, even first time donors, to come out and give it a try,” Pilgrim said. “We’re at less than a one-day supply of many of our blood types and that continues to be the case, so community events like the one that’s coming up on Wednesday the 28th provide us with the opportunity to get the message out that blood is needed.”
While it’s common for the CBCO to have a specific, immediate need for certain types of blood, Pilgrim said what they’re currently facing is unprecedented.
“This is a widespread shortage that’s affecting not only our community, but across the nation. Now in past years when we would have a shortage such as this, we would be able to import blood from other independent blood centers across the country, but they’re in the same boat we are right now,” Pilgrim said. “They’re supplying their hospitals and they really don’t have anything to share, so we’re on our own in terms of the Ozarks being able to provide enough blood for our patients. So far we have been meeting that need, but we really need a sustained push to improve those reserve levels to safe levels.”
Though COVID-19 vaccinations are in progress and restrictions are beginning to slightly ease across the midwest, Pilgrim said now more than ever they’re in need of host locations for blood drives.
“We’re still seeing blood drives that cannot take place, at least not in the same way they did before,” Pilgrim said. “We’re just not seeing the opportunities arise as much as we did pre-COVID. Anybody that’s got a space and access to people that they can ask and gather support for and really hold a blood drive in their space is welcome to call us. We’d love to set something up and we do have some opportunities to do some blood drives rather quickly. If you’ve got the people you can get, I would say 20 to 25 to 30 donors, in one place at one time it can be successful and it can have a real effect on our area hospital patients.”
Blood drive attendees who are successful with their donation will be treated to a number of goodies. Thanks to the generosity of Pasghetti’s, Sonic Drive-In, the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex and Famous Dave’s, all successful donors will be eligible to draw for a gift card donated by those establishments.
“I am grateful to the area businesses who were kind enough to donate these amazing gift cards for us to give away during the blood drive.” Farrow said. “We hope these fun incentives will help give folks another reason to come out, make a donation and support their community.”
Donors will also receive a mint colored t-shirt that invites others to ‘Make S’More Memories’ and be entered to win a summertime grand prize package from CBCO.
“It’s called ‘Make S’More Memories’ giveaway,” Pilgrim said. “It’s a sweepstakes where we’re qualifying weekly finalists through the end of July and we’re taking all the finalists from June and July and we’re going to draw for a prize package that includes a lot of really cool things. A projection television, a screen, a portable fire pit, (a gas griddle), family outdoor games … and it’s a prize package valued at more than $1200.”
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. Walk-ins at the blood drive are welcome, but appointments are also highly recommended. For additional information or to make an appointment visit cbco.org/donate-blood or visit the ‘Branson Tri-Lakes News Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive’ event page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.