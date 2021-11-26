Clay Cooper is giving area residents a chance to see his show while helping out local families in need during the Christmas season with a special event between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
Cooper is hosting an Area Toy Drive for Gift of Hope at his theatre, located at 3216 76 Country Blvd., with one free ticket to Cooper’s show for anyone who donates an unwrapped toy with a value of $15 or more.
“We’re always thankful for the opportunity to support our community and local families during the holiday season,” Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “For several years Tina and I have partnered with the Branson school district to assure that kids less fortunate have the best Christmas possible. This year we have partnered with Gift of Hope! Folks can bring a new toy valued at $15.00 or a cash donation and attend Clay Cooper’s Country Express show for free. All donations go directly to kids in Stone and Taney county! Jesus is the reason for the season and Christmas is all about giving.”
Tickets can also be obtained by making a $15 cash or check donation to Gift of Hope.
All the proceeds from the toy drive will benefit local children.
“We are honored and grateful that Clay Cooper thought of us to partner with on their toy drive,” Jennifer Costello with Gift of Hope told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Gift of Hope ‘adopts’ around 14 families every year to take shopping for Christmas, but the need has been so much greater than that this year. More families are needing a little extra assistance. This toy drive will help us reach those extra families and bring joy to local children.”
Gift of Hope began in 1989 when owners and employees of National Enzyme Company in Forsyth decided to collect money to help a family during the holiday season rather than doing the traditional gift exchange. They raised several hundred dollars and helped their first family, and that led to the birth of the charity organization focusing on helping Taney County families.
