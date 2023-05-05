A change of guard took place at Hollister’s city council meeting on Thursday, May 4, with a seasoned Ward 2 alderman resigning from his seat.
After 22 years of service, Alderman David Willard resigned his position, citing changes in his personal life which will lead to him moving out of the ward. In his letter of resignation, Willard said he is proud of the accomplishments made by the city within his time as alderman.
“Having lived the entire second half of my life (to this point) in Hollister, I have witnessed amazing town history,” Willard stated. “I take with me a sense of pride and accomplishment for my role over these many years. I am humbled by the citizens’ confidence in me at the ballot box.”
During the meeting, an emotional Willard shared his appreciation for city leaders and staff members he has worked with over the years, and those in attendance shared their appreciation for him and his service throughout the years. Mayor Lamar Patton presented a plaque to Willard in appreciation for his time served in Ward 2.
After a short break, the council meeting resumed with the swearing in of Willard’s nominated replacement, Jeff Long.
Long, the print manager for Branson Tri-Lakes News, has been a resident of Hollister’s Ward 2 for over 30 years. A member of the Rotary for nearly 19 years, Long currently serves in the Youth Services Chair for the organization.
“I’m honored to be appointed to the Board of Aldermen and to represent the residents of Ward 2,” Long said. “The city of Hollister has great leadership and I look forward to working with them all. David Willard left a wonderful legacy during his 22 years of service to the citizens of Hollister and he leaves with very large shoes to fill. I am excited about the direction Hollister is headed.”
For information about Hollister’s city government and its city council meetings, visit www.cityofhollister.com or call (417) 334-3262.
