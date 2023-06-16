The Kimberling Area Library is hosting a kids summer program.
The KAL, located at 45 Kimberling Blvd in Kimberling City, is inviting children ages 4 to 10 to attend their free Summer Reading Program on Thursday, June 29, Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1. The Program will meet from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. on each of the three days in the KAL Community Room. The library is using the national summer reading theme of ‘Find Your Voice’ for their summer program.
Each day of the program, run by the KAL Childrens’ Library staff, will have a unique theme and activities for the kids. For Thursday, the theme will be Bats and Birds. On Friday, the theme will be Dolphins and Whales. The last day of the program, Saturday, the program’s theme will be Music, Poetry and Songs.
Each day will follow the following schedule:
- 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. for check-in and creative art activity stations.
- 1:45 to 2 p.m. for story time using books related to the daily theme.
-2 to 2:30 p.m. for craft activities such as making bird and bat houses, jewelry, sea life terrariums, and musical instruments
- 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. for physical activities/game time spent in KAL’s new outdoor sound garden to enjoy games related to the theme.
- 2:45 to 3 p.m. for snack time featuring health and themed snacks.
“Our Summer Reading leaders look forward to a fun learning experience for and with the children,” states a press release from the KAL.
There is no need to preregister as the library will have forms available on the day for the children to fill out their name, address, telephone number and other related information.
The KAL, is a volunteer staffed library serving multiple aged needs of the community. In addition to the Summer Reading Program, the library offers a Saturday Story Hour, two Saturdays a month, during the months of September through May for children 3 to 10 years of age. Pre-registration is not required to attend Story Hour. During these Saturday events, children and staff leaders read and share books, create crafts based on stories, and eat healthy snacks relevant to the theme of the day. The library website will list the exact dates of the story hour in the early fall.
The KAL Children’s Library Area is open year round and holds books, computers, train table, chalk and flannel boards, puppet stage and puppets, lego station, and lots of learning games/toys to engage young readers in learning.
For more information visit www.kalib.org.
