The Reeds Spring School District will host its annual Golden Friends Luncheon for anyone 55 and older on Thursday, March 3.
The luncheon will take place inside the Reeds Spring High School auxiliary gym and will begin at noon, according to a statement from the district. This year’s theme is Superheroes.
Guests will need to register for the event.
Guests will receive a free meal and will be entertained by the Reeds Spring Elementary Singers and Reeds Spring High School Jazz Band.
“This is a way for Reeds Spring Schools to thank the community for its support and to show the exciting things the district has planned for the future,” the school district said in the statement.
To register for the event visit www.rs-wolves.com or by calling 417-272-8173 extension 4023.
