Hollister High School hosted “Decision Day,” with special guests; rootEd Alliance Chairman Bryon Trott, Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven.
The event, which took place on Wednesday, May 18, gave the 120 graduating high school seniors a chance to publicly announce their plans to enroll in college, seek career training, or enlist in the military following graduation. Local community leaders, families, educators, and fellow students attended the event, which was held at the Hollister High School. During the event the rootEd scholarship recipients, from Hollister, were announced.
The event was opened by Hollister Superintendent Brian Wilson, who spoke about the pride he and the staff of Hollister feels toward the graduating class of 2022. He then introduced Trott.
Trott represented rootEd Alliance, which is a collaborative effort founded by family business owners and philanthropists who recognize that all students need more than a high school diploma to succeed in today’s economy. The Alliance helps rural students face unique barriers to pursuing a postsecondary pathway by train and place dedicated advisors in the schools to help students make critical decisions on their future paths.
Trott spoke to the students about the importance of making the right choice for themselves post graduation. He talked about the mission of rootEd to help seniors focus on their plans for the future.
“Our goal is to support students, help you to prepare, to be aware of your choices whether it’s technical school, community college, the military or a four year college,” Trott said.
Trott, whose father graduated from Hollister High School in 1944, discussed his personal attachment to the Hollister area and the family history which helped him start rootEd Alliance.
The Alliance, which was scheduled to give out two $20,000 scholarships to seniors of Hollister. Trott announced on stage rootEd had decided not to just give two scholarships but instead gave a total of $100,000 in five scholarships. Scholarship recipients were Janie Blevins, Annette Gill, Lacey Kellett, Brooklynn Schultz and Samantha Schultz.
Kellett spoke to the crowd about how working with rootEd Success Advisor Arie Good to make secondary education choices helped her and her family navigate the waters of FAFSA and choosing the correct college for her.
“You can honestly tell that she (Arie) was one of those people who really listens when you talk, and I appreciated that quality,” Kellett said. “After only a few meetings with Arie, she understood that the task of financial aid was daunting for not only myself but my family. Let me tell you, Arie went above and beyond. By the time I walked into her office for my third meeting, she was on the phone with my dad helping me sort out the FAFSA forms.”
Kellet said with help from Good and her family, she is choosing to attend Missouri State University in Springfield this fall.
“I’m a firm believer that a step forward is a step forward no matter how big or how small,” Kellet said about her decision. “Arie not only advised me on college and career advice, but she was willing to sit down and have a real conversation with me about pressing matters. She was always present without judgment and helped me get through a decision no matter how big or small…Congratulations to each member of the Class of 2022. I am grateful to know each and every one of you and I’m excited to celebrate our success this weekend. Thank you to all our teachers and school leaders for your support along the way. And thank you to Arie from rootEd Alliance for helping make our dreams a reality. May the rest of our lives be the best of our lives.”
Next to take the stage was Vandeven, who spoke about the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education commitment to building on rootEd Alliance Missouri’s foundation of success by expanding the program. Under a grant program, known as the Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative, rootEd Missouri will place advisors in at least 135 schools over a period of three years.
“Here in Hollister, you will know the value and reward for its work and the impact it has on their students and their families. It has been working with Hollister High School for the last three years and we’re thrilled to be able to use federal dollars to say that partnership is available to other rural Missouri schools, where school counselor’s plates are already full and are become even more so as our students continue to face challenges from a pandemic,” Vandeven said. “Our Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative will provide these 135 Missouri school districts the additional resources needed to ensure students have an advisor to help them in their families to review the opportunities available and make the choice that is best for them. “
Kehoe was introduced by Vandeven. He spoke on the people of Missouri being what makes the state great. He talked about his own journey after graduating from high school and how each person needs to figure out the best path for themselves, but how having an advisor in the schools can help students look at all the possibilities.
“We’re just so proud to be able to witness somebody who has a future in front of them, and how exciting the opportunities are for you out there. They are unbelievable. Take advantage of it,” Kehoe said addressing the seniors. “Do not resist going forward and stepping out any chance you can, because when you do, you’ll find you’ll miss a few times, but you’ll also find you’re going to connect some time and it’s kind of an incredible experience.
Kehoe then gave a State proclamation to honor Trott and rootEd Alliance for their work investing in the futures of rural Missouri students.
“We will be able to expand this program to 135 schools and just think they just started this four years ago and have already exposed 12,000 kids, mainly in rural communities, in southern states in our nation to (future opportunities). And for them to have this kind of presence and to remember what Missouri means to them and to bring the resources mean to them, that means a lot to us. It means a lot to the Governor Parson, means a lot to myself, it means a lot to your elected officials and to our General Assembly that represents the 555 school districts across the state. Public education is why we are here today and we want to make sure that continues. I would like to recognize (Trott) and your team for the contributions they have (made) for our state, to our students. You make a difference in people’s lives. They will always be grateful to the investment you’ve made to our state and to their future. Our declaration is telling you the state of Missouri appreciates you and thanks you, and thanks God more than anything else you are here in our state.”
Trott. his family and representatives of rootEd went on stage to receive the declaration, at which time he was moved to make another surprise announcement. He addressed the 115 Hollister seniors, who did not receive one of the $20,000 scholarships and said if they write a letter to rootEd Alliance Vice President Lisa MacDougall about their past and what they would like their next chapter to be, rootEd would give a small boost of $1,000 to each of those who write the letter.
A celebration of the post-graduation decisions were then recognized by Hollister High School Principal Jared Terry, followed by closing with Wilson.
For more information visit rootEdAlliance.org.
(Editor’s note: According to Kim Connell, Hollister School District‘s communication director, the plan is now for all of the Hollister seniors to get the $1000, no letter writing required From rootEd. Each senior will get a $1000 AMEX gift card to help with their post-graduation plans.)
