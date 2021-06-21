Multiple units responded to a call regarding an injured rider at The Branson Coaster on Sunday evening.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. emergency responders arrived at the scene, located at the 2100 block of West 76 Country Boulevard, to find a 12-year-old boy trapped on the ride with what appeared to be serious injuries and immediately started medical care, according to Branson Fire Rescue.
Emergency responders were forced to extricate the boy from the ride. Mercy Life Line then flew the boy to Springfield to receive care for his serious injuries, according to the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 Facebook page.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the incident, according to Branson Fire Rescue. The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be made to this article as they become available.
