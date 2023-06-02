Hollister High School Sophomore Lucas Nelson was recently chosen to attend the Missouri Leadership Seminar at the University of Central Missouri campus in Warrensburg.
According to the Missouri Leadership Seminar website, the organization’s mission is to empower young adults to expand their minds and be truer to themselves so they can develop into leaders who change lives and make a positive difference in their local communities and around the world.
The seminar offers a weekend experience which immerses a select group of high school sophomores in an environment which will bring out their inner leader. The seminar is free of charge to ambassadors selected to attend.
This year marks 37 years of the Missouri Leadership Seminar providing exceptional high school sophomores from across Missouri the opportunity to discover their leadership potential.
To learn more about the Missouri Leadership Seminar, visit www.moleadership.com. To learn more about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.