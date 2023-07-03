A man from Branson was run over by a SUV on Sunday, July 2, in Indian Point.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred as Darron Agawa, 47, of Papillion, NE was trying to unhook a trailer from his 2016 GMC Yukon in a private parking lot inside the city limits of Indian Point. Eric Richards, 52, of Branson was standing between the full-size SUV and the trailer, when the trailer unhooked and started to roll back.
As Agawa got out of the vehicle to help Richards, he failed to put it in park and the SUV rolled back and over Richards; who was pronounced deceased by Taney County Coroner Larry Summers. Richards was transported to Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, according to the online crash report.
Troop D of the MSHP reported this incident as their 67th fatality for the year.
