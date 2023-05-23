The Alumni Association of College of the Ozarks hosted its annual service day named in honor of former president Dr. R. M. Good, on Saturday, April 29.
During the 13th Anniversary of Doc Good Day, more than 130 volunteers gave back to the college, which has benefited thousands of students with a debt-free education. The day began with registration and breakfast provided by Bobcat Food Services and an Alumni Council meeting to discuss various awards and the alumni updates.
Participants were divided into 18 teams and completed various work projects, including painting fences, cleaning Lively Hall, painting fire hydrants, and sorting artifacts.
Director of Alumni Relations Angela Williamson reflected on the success and excitement of the day.
“We are grateful for all the alumni who returned to campus for Doc Good Day and gave back to their alma mater through service,” Williamson said. “As always, we are especially thankful to Jody Braswell, construction director; Darrel Back, construction supervisor; David Lingner, landscaping director; and Terry Lingenfelter, landscaping supervisor, for arranging fun and productive projects for our participants.”
While the participants of Doc Good Day have graduated from College of the Ozarks, they believe in the importance of hard work and returning service to the community. Returning to the college to participate in the clean up is a way for them to express their appreciation for the school.
Dr. Robert M. Good served as president of The School of the Ozarks for 31 years, and embodied the college’s concept of servant leadership during his tenure and played a fundamental role in improving the campus grounds, including developments such as constructing the campus chapel, adding a hospital, and expanding the campus to 1,000 acres.
Senior Public Relations Major and Student Alumni Association President Tatum Manary reflected on the importance of Doc Good Day.
“Doc Good Day is so special because people reunite for a day to give back to the place that gave them so much,” Manary said. “The alumni volunteers are always so joyful to roll up their sleeves and get to work. The best part of the day is interacting with the alumni and my coworkers.”
For more information about College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
