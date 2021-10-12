An Arkansas man died from injuries following a boating accident in Stone County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, the accident occured on Oct. 9 at 6;22 a.m. when the boat driven by Ronald Rose, 75, of Gravette, Arkansas grounded the shore and struck a tree and gravel embankment near point nine on Table Rock Lake.
Passenger in the boat, Elmer Dirck , 75, of Gravette, Arkansas suffered injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Dirck was pronounced dead at 4:40 p.m. at Mercy, according to the report.
According to a post on the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Facebook page, water rescue was alerted to the accident with injuries at 6:28 a.m. on Table Rock Lake in Lampe. Emergency Medical Services had Baxter Marina staged at 6:45 a.m. and Mercy MES had Life Line on standby. Dirck was loaded in Fire Boat 6160 at 7:01 a.m. on route to EMS at Baxter Marina. At 7:38 a.m. Dirck was transferred to Life Line 1 and taken to Mercy Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.