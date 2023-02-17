The Forsyth Fire and Rescue Department hosted its annual banquet to award members of the department and its support team on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The banquet was held at Fat Daddy’s BBQ. Forsyth Fire Chief Nathan Bower spoke about the annual facts and figures for the department.
“We put some of our training to the test this year. We ran over 420 total responses that’s in the city and mutual aid,” Bower said. “That’s up quite a bit in the last few years. At Station No.1, we had 300 calls. 216 medical calls, 15 motor vehicle calls, 20 fires and 64 others. Station No.2 had 120 calls with 51 medical, 13 motor vehicle calls, 36 fires and 33 others. We had a total of 2,329 student training hours. We had two firefighters complete firefighter 1 and 2 training. One emergency medical responder. We also had training in pumper operations, mobile water operations and aerial operations.
“We had total losses of property in 2022 in the amount of $92,100, but we had savings of over $475,412 in property. That’s a big one guys property loss versus properties save. That’s a big guy. Obviously, the most important one is the lives saved. We have impacted and saved lives over this year. It’s more important than that number. Our overall response time is 7.92 minutes so for volunteers, getting out of bed into the station and on the apparatus and getting ready. That’s pretty good.”
Public education was a big undertaking for the Forsyth Fire and Rescue in 2022. The department took part in:
- Four public event stand-bys
- Three parades
- Three station tours
- Two fire extinguishers classes
- Four community CPR/First Aid classes
- Installed 119 smoke detectors
- Seventeen occupancy inspections
The department held one fire prevention class for the Forsyth School District.
“Our fire prevention program at the school for pre-K through third graders is one of the most important days we have each year,” Bower said. “I think that was close to 500 kids that we were able to teach valuable lessons to. That’s something to be proud of. Hopefully those lessons can help prevent fires in the first place.”
Bower gave years of service pins and the 2022 awards out to recognized firefighters and fire support team.
The department and Bower recognized the entire support team with roses and special awards for their dedication to help the firefighters throughout the year.
Bower then gave out the awards for the 2022 achievements.
The award for Support Team Member of the Year went to the late Holly Mattegat. The family of the late Holly Mattegat, husband William, daughter Alexandra and son Ethan accepted the award in her memory.
Three special awards were given, one to Fat Daddy’s BBQ Owner John Winkler in memory of his father who was a member of the department for eight years and two were given to members of the community for their support of the department.
- Cheyenne and Kenny Beasley were given a special award.
- Rusty Wolf was also given an award of recognition.
The Rookie of the Year award was given to Tori Crandall.
Jacob Eischens was awarded with the Most Calls of the Year Award with his responses to 187 fires, and 420 calls of service. Eischens answered 44% of calls in 2022. He was also awarded the Firefighter of the Year Award.
Andrew Caveness was awarded the Junior Firefighter of the Year Award. Caveness had 153 volunteer hours and completed an EMT class.
Winzenried, on behalf of the city of Forsyth, thanked the fire department for their service to keeping the city safe.
“I’m used to being at this banquet dinner as the chaplain. Tonight I’m here as the Mayor Pro Tem, but I want to say on behalf of the city, how much I appreciate everything you all do. Because I’ve been chaplain, I watched the training you do. Watch what you go through to be prepared for an incident like last (week) and it shows. We are safer because of all of you who volunteer. You give your time on Thursday nights and during calls. You give in many different ways…I want to say how much I appreciate how much you do and Chief Bower. I’ve watched what he does to save the city money while doing a great job keeping the department ready. I appreciate each and every one of you in the time together. And on behalf of the City of Forsyth, I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all that you do. Thank you.”
Bower thanked all the volunteers and their families for being there for the community when the need arises before he played a special video presentation of the year for the firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.