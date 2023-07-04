The Kimberling Area Library will be hosting a class on photography.
On Wednesday, July 12, the KAL will host the Photography Tips and Trick and Fun Stuff to Shoot class as part of their Learning on Wednesday program. The class will take place in the library’s community room at 10:15 a.m.
The class is free and open to the public. Instructor Jane Ballard, a member of Table Rock Lake Art Guild, will be instructing. Ballard will go over some of the rules of composition that may be flexible to capture familiar and unique objects in different ways to share with others.
“In our nature rich environment, many of us want to capture our living spaces with the perfect photo to share,” states a release from KAL. “You will leave with a passion and connection to others to expand your skills and knowledge and become a better photographer.”
Coffee and light stacks will be provided. Pre-registration is not required.
For more information visit www.kalib.org.
