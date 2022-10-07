The University of Missouri Extension is looking for volunteers to provide free tax help for the 2023 tax season, the 2022 tax year, in Taney County.
“Last year we helped over 1000 folks in our area with their federal and state taxes,” Taney County VITA Site Coordinator Jody LeMaster said. “The more volunteers we have the more people we can serve, the more we can serve the more likely we will be able to receive grant funds to keep the program going.”
The IRS sponsors the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which offers free tax help across the country for people with low-to-moderate incomes.
According to a University of Missouri Extension press release, there are six good reasons to become a VITA volunteer:
Flexible hours. Volunteers are asked to serve an average of four to six hours per week. The program is usually open from the end of January through the tax filing deadline in April.
VITA sites located in Branson and Forsyth need help.
No prior experience is needed. Volunteers receive specialized training and can serve in a variety of roles.
Volunteers can learn how to prepare basic tax returns and learn about all the tax deductions and credits that benefit eligible taxpayers. A user-friendly program and free tax law training and materials are provided by the IRS.
Enrolled Agents and non-credentialed tax return preparers can earn credits when volunteering as a VITA quality reviewer or tax return preparer.
There is always a site coordinator on hand to assist volunteers and clients who have questions.
For more information, call the University of Missouri Taney County Extension office at (417) 546-4431 or email taneyco@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.