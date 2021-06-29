An amendment was passed by the Branson Board of Aldermen to help the Branson Fire Department’s SCBA system replacement project continue to move forward.
The goal of the project is to replace the department’s self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA), compressor, cascade, containment system and mask fit tester.
This project has been ongoing since 2019, according to the staff report from the city of Branson.
In 2019, the fire department was awarded a FEMA grant in the amount of $330,000, for the replacement of the SCBAs only. The compressor, cascade, containment system, spare bottles and mask fit tester were not included.
During the fiscal year 2020 budget process, $75,000 of capital funds were approved for the purchase of the remaining items to complete the project. However, due to COVID-19, the project was put on hold.
The total needed to complete the SCBA project is now $76,000.
During the fiscal year 2021 budget process, the finance department established a $500,000 Internal Service Fund to focus on replacing capital items like fire apparatuses and equipment. This amendment will allow them to use $76,000 from the Fire Department Internal Service Fund to fund and complete the project.
“We moved, as part of the budget, $500,000 out of the operations from the fire department into the internal service fund. The way we do that is we divide that by 12 and on a monthly basis we move one-twelfth of that every month, so by the end of the year the whole $500,000 should be moved.,” finance director Jamie Rouch said. “That is to help us save up for equipment items and those kinds of things the fire department needs.”
The fire department, according to the report, went through the bidding process and received two bids for the project. The first was for the compressor cascade and containment system for $55,000. The second bid was for the mask fit tester and spare bottles for $21,000. Sentinel Emergency Solutions was identified as the low bidder for both bids.
According to the report, these bids were already approved by the aldermen at previous meetings.
