The Hollister Chamber of Commerce invites the public out to their annual Santa Train this weekend.
The Walk Thru Santa Train event will take place at the Chad Fuqua Memorial Park next to the Hollister City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 5, between 1 and 3 p.m.
Santa Train will take place a little differently again this year than previous years, according to Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board John Hagey.
“This year, we’re moving it to a walk thru event at Chad Fuqua Memorial Park instead of at the depot,” Hagey said. “With all the Federal Regulations on trains and the vaccine and all of that stuff, we just thought it would be better to move it to the park this year.”
Last year the Santa Train took place as a drive through event.
“All of a sudden kids were secluded from their friends. They can’t go out, they can’t see people. And the government’s saying homeschool and you can’t get togethers for Thanksgiving,” Hagey said. “It was so traumatic. But we were determined to have Santa Train. I said, ‘You know what, what if we do a train of vehicles.’ They couldn’t get out of the car. We can’t access it through the window. They still got to wave and see Santa Claus. We can’t have the actual physical train this year either.”
Hagey said this year’s Santa Train will be a walking event to help promote social distancing, but still allow the kids to be able to interact with Santa.
“I told everyone I’m not doing a drive thru this year. It’s not happening. Yeah, people are getting out of the cars and are coming to see Santa,” Hagey said. “We’re still working on a small train that will be there to do train rides for the kids.”
Santa Train will have Santa and one of his reindeers, a hot cocoa station, popcorn, a magic mailbox for letters to Santa and of course family entertainment.
“We’ll have our North Pole mailbox where all of the letters will get taken back by Santa Claus,” Hagey said. “We’ll have Santa in the park where kids can go over and take pictures. Southern Missouri Arts Connection will probably have some sort of face painting or something similar for that.”
Hagey said the goal is to transform the park into a version of Santa’s North Pole village.
“We’re just trying to find ways to make it like a North Pole kind of thing,” Hagey said. We want to make it memorable since we can’t do it with the train this year.”
Hagey said the hope is in the future to return to the train aspect of the event, which is why the name will remain the Santa Train.
“We’re not going to change the name of it. It’s been proposed a couple of times,” Hagey said. “Should we change the name since we’re not really having a train? And I’m like no, because everybody knows what Santa Train is and when we go back next year, it will still be Santa Train still.”
The event is free to the public, including the popcorn and cocoa, according to Hagey.
“I refuse to charge anything for these kids,” Hagey said. “A lot of the kids that are coming to Santa Train don’t get the opportunity to do stuff like this. With it being 100% free it allows them opportunities that maybe they wouldn’t they wouldn’t have if they knew they had to pay for it. I never want a kid to walk over and go, ‘Oh, Mom doesn’t have money. I can’t get a balloon animal or see Santa.”
For more information visit the ‘Hollister Chamber’ Facebook page.
