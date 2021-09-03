A dog and the amazing tale of her rescue have now been nominated as the Rescue Story of the Year for the Killuminati Project Puppy Gala.
The story of Grace Kelly and her rescue at the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society have recently been nominated as Rescue Story of the Year. The winner is chosen by online votes.
“Killuminati Foundation is a non-profit that helps people with non-routine vet care for dogs,” Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Operations Coordinator Alicia Mason said. “The Puppy Project is one way they raise money and recognize different animal businesses and rescues. This is the 10th Annual Project Puppy Gala.
“Grace Kelly’s story is a positive one that we are so happy to share,” Mason said. “She has touched so many people in our community with her sweet personality. We love that everyone that has been a part of her journey can also get joy from her being nominated.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the remarkable story began in March when the SOHHS received a call from the Furry Hearts Rescue, a foster based networking group that helps place animals from small animal control facilities into other rescue groups and foster homes out of Cedar County Missouri. They had a very pregnant Foxhound mix, named Grace Kelly whose owners were threatening to dump her in the woods.
The SOHHS took in Grace and placed her in a temporary foster home, with the hopes of finding her a permanent foster home. Grace’s temporary foster situation became a long term foster placement, when just three days after being brought into the care of the SOHHS, Grace gave birth to 11 puppies, according to archives.
“I figured that I could get her in here and get her in a foster home,” Mason said in a March interview. ”Grace had the puppies on her third day before that could happen. She ended up giving birth to 11 puppies, two girls and nine boys, and that was just not going to be able to work. No one wants to foster a momma and 11 puppies.”
Grace was malnourished and frightened when she arrived at the shelter. Luckily her 11 puppies were born healthy. However, the concern was for Grace and her health. The 11 puppies were a lot for one dog to handle, let alone one who was in Grace’s condition.
This is where the story took an unexpected turn.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, a local family had a husky named Elsa who had suffered from a false pregnancy and was showing signs of distress and depression. Elsa was spending time caring for stuffed animals and was producing milk.
“This (was) Elsa’s second false pregnancy where she went through everything except actually giving birth to puppies,” Elsa’s owner Michelle Davis said in a March interview. “She was nesting, carrying around toys as if they were her babies and even lactating. It was heartbreaking to watch.”
A foster plan was formed to help both mom’s out and give the puppies the best chance to thrive. Elsa would take charge of four of the puppies while they were nursing. While Grace kept seven of her puppies with her, a number Mason said was easier for Grace to handle.
“The puppy fostering has helped Grace as well,” Mason said in the March interview. “There was just no way she could produce enough milk and have enough energy to take care of 11. Seven is almost too much for her. She is just worn out.”
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Elsa and her family were very happy with the situation as well.
“Our family has all enjoyed this once in a lifetime experience. (We) have loved having puppies to cuddle with, as well as seeing our Elsa so happy,” Davis said in a March interview. “She truly is such a wonderful mother.”
According to the Killuminati Project Puppy Gala voting survey, Elsa helped raise the four puppies for six weeks before they were returned to the shelter and placed up for adoption alongside their siblings.
The SOHHS decided to not place Grace up for adoption but instead kept her as the shelter mascot and would take her to events. This decision did not last long, as on her first outing at the Hollister High School library, Grace made a big impression on the students and the librarian, Mary Pierce. Pierce asked the staff at SOHHS if she could adopt Grace and give her a new life at the library as a therapy dog to help the students. Grace now has the best of both worlds having a loving home and a job where she gets to be loved by students.
All 11 of Grace’s puppies have been adopted and are in loving homes. The SOHHS gets updates on them regularly.
“Grace is doing great with her new mom, Mary Pierce and her family. She gets to attend school with Mary at the Hollister High School. She goes to the library and hangs out with the students as an emotional therapy dog,” Mason said. “Her puppies were born in March so they are right at six months old. They are all doing well in their new homes.”
The voting for the awards will run until Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.. Grace’s story is in the fourth category (Rescue). To vote visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/BMN83L7.
“It looks like there’s two rounds of voting. People can vote everyday,” Mason said.
Mason said the workers and volunteers at the shelter are very excited about the nomination and hopes it will help more people know about the work the shelter does.
“We all love our jobs so much and appreciate any recognition our animals might get,” Mason said. “Hopefully, it will help more people know we exist, so we can help more animals in the future. Because that’s what it’s all about.”
Read the original story ‘Two dogs share mothering responsibilities to 11 puppies’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
For more information contact the SOHHS at www.bransonhumanesociety.com or call 417-337-7387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.