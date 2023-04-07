College of the Ozarks hosted a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, March 29, in Patriots Park.
The ceremony opened with prayer, the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, followed by opening remarks from C of O Chancellor Jerry C. Davis. In his remarks, Davis spoke about the need for patriotism.
“A poll taken recently, published in The Wall Street Journal, indicated that 15 years ago, the number of Americans who considered patriotism to be important to them was 70%,” Davis said. “In the most recent poll, that number had dropped to 38%. We cannot sustain America with that.”
Davis continued, speaking about the college’s efforts to help in patriotic education and awareness, before introducing the ceremony’s guest speaker.
“There have been lots of things done in building Patriots Park but one of the more meaningful things has been the Patriotic Travel Trip, which some of you have participated in. Tom Center is one of them,” Davis said. “We have probably seen 50 veterans and maybe 300 students on four separate trips to Vietnam. I’ve been on two of those. And to say that it makes an impression would be an understatement. It’s an experience that none of us will forget.”
Davis then introduced guest speaker, Vietnam Veteran and Patriotic Travel Trip Participant Tom Center, who is also the author of The Crossroads Diaries.
“It is December 13, 1967. Good morning, Vietnam,” Center said. “We arrived late last night after a very long flight. Look around left and then you look around right. French influence can easily be seen in bright colors of red, blue, yellow, and green. And I got on my hands, scores on mosquito bites. Glad I slept with my uniform buttoned up tight.”
Center said he went to Vietnam for a sole purpose.
“A sole purpose; you can spell that either way….sole or soul,” Center continued. “My sole purpose was to die in a blaze of glory. I picked the meanest unit the Navy had. I know the SEALS are tough; I’m not knocking them, but our job was to get ambushed: get ambushed, stick it out and defeat them. We were very successful in finding ambushes.”
Center thanked the veterans in attendance, with a focus on the Vietnam veterans who had served.
“I want to thank all of the veterans, certainly with a focus on the Vietnam veterans that served, and all of those who served in that timeframe. And really, all the veterans that have served. It doesn’t really matter if you’re in combat, you’ve got a job to do,” Center said. “There are guys and gals even who work at the rec centers in the Mediterranean or Hawaii. I saw a few of them doing that. That’s a fine assignment. Somebody’s gotta do it, and it’s important. It is truly important no matter what that assignment is, even if it’s shuffling papers in an office. So I thank all of those who have served who certainly gave some but as the thing back here says, Some gave all that they did what needed to be done.”
Center told the audience a story about an incident in which he’d missed the last boat of the day and was greeted by a Vietnamese boy who invited him to stay the night with his family. Unarmed and on his way back from delivering a boat as commanded by his superior, Center felt he didn’t have a choice.
“I’ll tell you what, what a blessing that was,” Center said. “I couldn’t speak their language and they couldn’t speak mine but we had the common language of laughter. Everybody in this world can laugh together with each other, which is a wonderful thing.”
Center continued with his story, stating the boy’s father took an old, rusty rifle and watched the perimeter so he could sleep. He said normally a light sleeper, he slept soundly.
“That night I slept so soundly that just before sunrise that boy was shaking me to wake me up. I was just as sound asleep as I could be,” he said. “We got up and we walked on down to the ramp, and when we got down the ramp here comes the first boater of the day; one of the minesweepers, to pick me up.”
Center said he hadn’t planned on staying overnight in enemy territory with a Vietnamese family, but God had other plans.
“We all know that all things work together for their good for those who love God and are called according to his plans. He had His plans that are way better than my plans,” he said.
Center closed, showing appreciation to God and thanking the veteran audience once again.
“Looking back on life, I can see God’s Word is true through and through day in and day,” Center said. “And because of that, I can always look toward my future. Again, I want to say thank you to the College of the Ozarks for the patriotic program. I want to thank all the vets for their time of service.”
The ceremony ended in prayer and the laying of a wreath in memory of those who didn’t come back home after the war.
For more information about the patriotic travel trips and the college’s efforts in promoting patriotism, visit www.cofo.edu.
