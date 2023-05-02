The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters will be hosting two events in May which will spotlight the infamous Murder Rocks; an ambush point for the notorious bushwacker Alf Bolin.
On Wednesday, May 10, the Hillcrofters will hold a meeting at Shepherd of the Hills at 6:30 p.m., at Harold’s Hall. The event is open to the general public for $6, and admission is free to members of the Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters. Speaking at the event will be Wayne Glenn, “The Old Record Collector,” who will talk about Bolin and the terrible acts he committed at the Murder Rocks. Glenn, an avid lover of local history, was a radio personality on 101.3 FM KTXR and KWTO from the late 1970s until 2021.
The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters President Curtis Copeland gave some insight into the meeting, which will be the first since before COVID, and the ribbon cutting of the Historic Springfield-Harrison Roadside Park, where Murder Rocks is located.
“This will be a very interesting presentation that explores the exploits and demise of Bolin, who struck fear in the residents of Stone and Taney counties in the 1860’s,” Copeland said. “This event will also serve as a precursor to the May 13th ribbon-cutting of The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters’ new Historic Springfield-Harrison Roadside Park. The Roadside Park features a hiking trail to the Murder Rocks; a hideout and ambush point of Alf Bolin. The roadside park was made possible through the ‘Plugged-In’ grant from the White River Valley Electric Cooperative.”
The ribbon cutting of the Historic Springfield-Harrison Roadside Park on Highway JJ will take place at 10 a.m. and will be open to the public.
Copeland said preserving such historical places and the events which happened at them is beneficial.
“It’s important to preserve the memory of the events and the special locations that define the Ozarks region, and define us as Ozarkers,” Copeland said. “The Ozarks is a unique geographic and cultural region that is extraordinary from other rural regions in the United States. It’s the convergence of multiple American cultures; Appalachian, Midwestern farmers, the Great American West, and the South. It’s an area of rugged, natural beauty that has attracted visitors and settlers for over 200 years. It is a region of rich history, from the era of Native American habitation to contemporary times. It has a mystical attraction and influence that has enamored so many. As progress, urbanization, and globalization dilutes the uniqueness of our Ozarks region, it’s important to preserve the history; to honor the peoples, Native Americans, early pioneers and settlers, those that gave all in the Civil War, those that have positively impacted the Ozarks, our communities and society.”
For more information about The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters, visit www.societyofozarkianhillcrofters.com.
