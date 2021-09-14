The Missouri Department of Conservation invites members of the public to enjoy a walk through the woods while learning nature journaling.
The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson, is hosting a Nature Journaling Walk 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Alison Bleich, Interpretive Center Manager at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, will be hosting the event.
“The goal of the event is to get attendees started on the fun hobby of nature journaling,” Bleich said. “I will walk them through the specifics of how to utilize their senses, observations, and creativity to develop a journal that they will use to connect with nature. It’s a way to expand your outdoor experiences, think critically, be creative, and become more in tune with your surroundings.”
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation website, registration is required. Space is limited to 15 total participants. Participants must be 3 or older and children must be accompanied by an adult. If you want to bring guests that are not registered, please email the event host or Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov.
Attendees will join Bleich at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery for a creative walk through the trails to try their hand at nature journaling, according to the website. This walk will be guided by a naturalist, who will give thorough instructions and tips on how to make the journaling experience a successful one.
“Visitors can expect to go for a short trail walk that focuses less on the distance and more on observation.,” Bleich said. “They will be asked to write observations, talk about things they see, draw or color, make leaf rubbings, take pictures, and be creative. They are encouraged to bring adequate shoes for dirt trails, water, and their favorite journal.”
Participants are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes, water, and their favorite nature journal. Basic supplies will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their favorite set of colored pencils and markers.
Everyone that registers will receive an email with some tips on finding the perfect journal before the event starts.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
To register visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/179781. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m..
For more information call 417-334-4865 ext 0 or email alison.bleich@mdc.mo.gov.
