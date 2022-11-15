Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson has announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
The Hollister Board of Education voted unanimously to name the current Assistant Superintendent of District Operations, Sean Woods, as the next superintendent upon the retirement of Wilson.
“The Hollister R-V School District has been blessed to be led by Dr. Wilson over the past nine years,” Hollister Board of Education President Andy Penrod said. “His ability to identify areas of growth opportunities and his vision casting for long-range planning has allowed the district to become financially stable and to no longer be a stepping stone in an educator’s career, but to be a place where educators want to stay throughout their career.”
Wilson has served as the Superintendent of the Hollister R-V School District for nine years. With 27 years of experience in education (22 in administration), Wilson said he believes there is an opportunity to improve the world and its people.
“The heart of Hollister lies within our people and I work with some of the greatest and most talented people around,” Wilson said. “We have high expectations and understand that children are at the pinnacle of all of our decisions.”
Wilson didn’t want to wait to announce his plans for retirement until the end of the 2024-2025 school year. He said he is excited the Board of Education chose to name Woods as the next Superintendent of Hollister Schools.
“I have had the honor and the privilege of working with Dr. Woods and watching him grow as a leader,” Wilson said. “I am confident that Dr. Woods is without a doubt the best person to lead this district into the future and am looking forward to continuing to work alongside one another.”
Woods began his career in education in Hollister 17 years ago as a teacher, a coach, and an activity sponsor. He became assistant principal at the high school, and then the principal before moving into the central office as Assistant Superintendent.
“Hollister is the hidden gem of the Ozarks,” Woods said. “It is truly an extraordinary place. I believe that where you find extraordinary places you find extraordinary people. The extraordinary people are what make Hollister an extraordinary place.”
Woods said he is humbled by the board’s decision to allow him to succeed Wilson.
“Getting to play a part in helping influence our students from young children as they learn and grow into productive members of our community and world is a great calling and I am humbled that the board of education is entrusting me to lead this district upon Dr. Wilson’s retirement,” Woods said.
For more information about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us or call (417) 243-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.