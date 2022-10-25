Save lives and help the planet for World Sustainability Day.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is partnering with Blood Centers of America, Forestmatic and blood centers across the country, in an effort to plant 160,000 trees as part of a sustainability initiative.
CBCO will offer a tree donated in the name of the first 5,000 donors, with the goal of offsetting 316,500 kilograms of carbon dioxide over the next five years. This equals carbon dioxide emissions from:
35,614 gallons of gasoline consumed
350,170 pounds of coal burned
38.5 million smartphones charged
61.6 homes’ annual electricity use
Successful donors will receive a unique code which will allow them to track their tree online. Donors can use this code to view a photograph of their tree and see exactly where it has been planted.
Media Relations Representative for CBCO Michelle Teter said the initiative is a way to appeal to a younger generation to give blood.
“We know a lot of people are concerned about the Earth and sustainability and blood donors like to give the gift of life. That’s one reason they donate. So we thought that, you know, the gift of life for the planet and the trees is something they would probably like as well,” Teter said. “And I think it kind of appeals to maybe the younger generation a little bit. The majority of our blood donors are older, so we thought this might be a way to get some other age groups interested in donating.”
Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Springdale, Ark., or Bentonville, Ark.
Teter said there is always a need for blood donations, especially type O Negative.
“We provide to 44 area hospitals, and as the sole provider of blood plasma and platelets, we need about 200 donations a day to meet the needs of those hospitals. So it’s an ongoing, daily cycle. Type O negative is usually the one that we are needing the most, because it’s the universal blood type,” Teter said. “So that means in a tragedy or an emergency situation, they’re not going to have time to match them. So they’re going to automatically give them O negative. So like, if you or a family member got in a car accident on I- 44 and they needed blood, the ambulance is going to give them O negative right away.
The CBCO says to help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.