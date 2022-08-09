The city of Hollister’s yearly financial audit shows continued growth and good financial planning.
Hollister received a clean Annual Audit for April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. At the Thursday, Aug. 4, city of Hollister Aldermen meeting, the Hollister Board of Aldermen were presented the city’s annual financial audit by Independent Auditor Marshall Decker of Decker and DeGood Accounting Firm out of Springfield, Missouri. During the presentation, Decker discussed all aspects of the city’s finances and bookkeeping.
“This is the financial statement of all the funds covered as of March 31, 2022,” Decker said. “It is a proper representation of the city’s financial position. So that is what we want to see, is a clean opinion. Everything was good. That is what we want.”
In the audit report, the accounting firm broke down the standards used to perform the audit into five points:
- Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout audit.
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of financial statements.
- Obtaining an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures.
- Evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management.
- Conclude whether in the judgment of the firm, if there are any conditions Hollister has which would prevent the city’s ability to continue.
Decker said the city of Hollister’s financial statements, procedures, bookkeeping and funds all looked good in the audit. The firm found no conditions to prevent the city from continuing in the current manner.
The city’s financial statements are broken down into two categories: government funds, which are funds from taxes and intergovernmental revenues, and proprietary funds, money the city collects from water and sewer bills; which are separated from the government funds.
The city of Hollister for the year ending on March 31, 2022 in the Governmental Funds saw an increase of taxes, most coming from the city’s sales tax. Pension expense, compensation absences and accrued interest are not reported as expenditures in the governmental funds. Hollister’s governmental fund balance for the year was in the amount of $4,423,443. The governmental fund is broken down into three funds:
- General Fund, which ended the year with $2,589,736. The General Fund is the city’s primary operating fund.
- Transportation Sales Tax Fund with $1,384,159 in it. This fund is considered a special revenue fund to keep the money from the transportation tax in. It is to be used only for construction, maintenance and improvement of city streets.
- Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund with $449, 548. This fund is also a special revenue fund to account for the ½ cent capital improvement sales tax. It is used to make any capital improvements within the city as well as to pay on the 1988 Water and Sewer Bond issues.
The city, after expenditures, gained $809,897 in its net change for its governmental funds for the year.
“The city has no taxable debt,” Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said when he addressed the aldermen. “Today, unencumbered funds stand over $3 million. And (funds) dedicated to just simple debt reserves, not the capital improvement accounts, not the future sewer capacity fees, we have $1.375 million in reserves. If we had to write a check today, we could write a check for $3 million. And when you have a budget of $7 million and you have almost 50% reserves set aside or liquidity. We’re pretty proud of that. Again, we have no taxable debt.”
The Proprietary Fund accounts for the city’s water and sewer activities. Decker said in this fund, the city of Hollister was basically a break even situation for the year. The city had a small loss of $643 in the fund for the year.
“Everybody in the staff has to take pride in the audit report,” Ziegenfuss said. “I’ve been here 20 years, Marshall (Decker) reflected back on the previous years (in his report), but it’s just pretty dang extraordinary.”
For more information visit www.cityofhollister.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.