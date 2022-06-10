Summer classical music concerts return to the area with the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra’s 11th annual season.
The series of free concerts will begin on Tuesday, June 14. The TFO provides free classical music concerts and educational programs to serve the central Ozarks area. The orchestra is made up of esteemed professional musicians from across the country, who donate their time and energy for these concerts. Members are admitted to the ensemble by audition and include artists from prestigious positions.
According to the TFO website, the mission of the organization, which was started by 2005 Branson High School graduate Larkin Sanders, is to give free world-class musical performances of classical music in casual, educational, and accessible atmospheres in the Taney County area.
“I started the TFO, when I was at a similarly run music festival in Minnesota called Chamber Music Midwest. It was run by one of my dearest friends at the time. I was attending as both the solo clarinetist and as the resident composer. It really helped me to come back to life in music,” Sanders said in a previous interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Branson is my hometown. I was inspired after Chamber Music (Midwest) to start something in Branson. I built the orchestra around some of my favorite colleagues and friends and being able to play music with them and being able to play music for my hometown community is pretty much the best thing ever. It changed everything for me.”
This year’s concert line-up will take place at several locations, unlike last year’s which were all held at the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park in Hollister.
This year the summer series, which consists of seven free to the public concerts, will kick off with two special concerts in collaboration with the Taneyhills Community Library and their children’s summer reading program, ‘Oceans of Possibilities’. The Oceans of Possibility Children’s Concert will feature two concert times on Tuesday, June 14, the first at 10:30 a.m. and a repeat performance at 7:30 p.m.
As well as the children’s concerts there will be several chamber music concerts:
- TFO All-Star Soloists performance will take place on Wednesday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Branson, located at 420 West Main Street in Branson.
- TFO Festival Concert, which will feature a selection including Johannes Brahms ‘Variations on a theme by Haydn’, Vasily Kalinnikov ‘Symphony No. 1 in G Minor, and Polina Nazaykinskaya’s ‘Fenix’, will be held on Friday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hollister High School Auditorium, located at 2112 State Hwy BB in Hollister.
- Music by Living Composers will be held on Wednesday, June 22, at the First Presbyterian Church of Branson.
- Our Favorite Pieces will be held on Thursday, June 23, at the First Presbyterian Church of Branson.
- TFO Festival Concert II, which will feature selections including Ruth Gipp’s ‘Seascape OP 53’, Louise Farrenc’s ‘Symphony No. 3 in G minor, and Anton Dvorak’s ‘Symphony No. 8 in G major, will be held on Friday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hollister High School Auditorium.
The TFO hosted its debut season in 2012 with eight concerts featuring 40 musicians and has since grown to feature more than 100 musicians from around the world. According to Sanders, the TFO has 10 core members who have been a part of the organization each year.
The organization accepts donations to help keep the concerts free for the public and they also accept sponsorships and host homes for the traveling musicians. According to Sanders, during the festival, musicians stay with area host families and become part of Ozarks culture. The local sponsors also donate food and excursions for the members of the TFO.
“Between the way we do housing and food, we’re able to continue to raise the talent in the orchestra. Between donations that turned into stipends and stuff like that, we see the organization growing and developing in the future,” Sanders said.
For more information, please visit: www.taneycomofestivalorchestra.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.