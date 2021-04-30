A Forsyth man suffered serious injuries in a crash on April 29, two miles west of Taneyville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Charles C. Hunter, 42, traveled off the right side of the roadway in his 2007 F-150. The truck became airborne, struck a utility pole, a boat and two stationary vehicles.
Hunter was transported by Mercy Life Flight to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for his injuries. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the online crash report.
According to the owner of the two stationary vehicles, Dakota Burkeen, no one was in the vehicles at the time and they were parked in the driveway of his home.
