ITEC Attractions has released an official statement in response to longtime Branson entertainer James Garrett’s guilty plea to stealing more than $85,000 in a fraud scheme.
On Thursday, March 18 Garrett, 65, of Branson pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing at least $85,525 from hundreds of his own audience members who donated money to Diamond Jym Ranch, Garrett’s non-existent charity for foster children. Garrett waived his right to a grand jury. His guilty plea charges him with one count of wire fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri .
On Friday, March 19 ITEC Attractions, owner of the Little Opry Theatre in Branson where Garrett performed weekly live shows, released the following statement:
“We were deeply saddened yesterday upon hearing the news that James Garrett had pled guilty, in federal court, to wire fraud. James had been a part of the ITEC family since 2006 and we cannot put into words our level of disappointment and sense of betrayal. In response to the news, we have severed all ties with James Garrett effective immediately and canceled all future shows. James Garrett was never an employee of ITEC Attractions, rather, he paid ITEC a fee for the use of the Little Opry Theatre. We are grateful to the Branson Police Department and the United States Secret Service for conducting a thorough investigation and bringing his actions to light. As we reflect and pray about the future, we will continue to strive to offer our guests a wholesome and enjoyable experience.”
In 2001 Garrett landed in Branson after years of touring and began performing at the Jim Stafford Theatre. After six years, Garrett shuffled to the Little Opry Theatre inside the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex. Garrett’s first show at the theatre, A Tribute to John Denver, began in January 2007. Then in April 2008, Garrett debuted his next show at the same theatre called George Straight Country. In recent years Garrett has added additional shows to his Little Opry Theatre line-up including The Glen Campbell Songbook and Neil Diamond Gold.
“For several years, this performer took advantage of his own audiences by pulling at their heartstrings while stealing from their pockets,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore in the release. “He cynically and greedily victimized donors who falsely believed they were helping foster children. There’s no way to know how much cash was actually stolen, but we intend to seek restitution for the victims law enforcement has identified, as well as prison time and a hefty fine.”
At the exit of the theatre where he performed the John Denver Tribute, Garrett would place a donation box where after the show hundreds of his audience members would leave donations. Garrett also directed audience members who wanted to make monthly or regular donations to mail checks to his home address in Branson, according to the release.
Garrett admitted that he used the money he raised for his own personal living expenses, including credit card debt, rent, taxes, mortgage payments, health and automobile insurance and restaurant dining. Garrett is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office, stated the release.
The initial story, “Branson entertainer pleads guilty to fraud,” can be found at bransontrilakesnews.com.
