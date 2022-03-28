Hollister voters get a chance to hear from the candidates on the April 5, General Municipal Election ballot.
The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce and the Branson Tri-Lakes News are hosting the candidates for a public forum on Thursday, March 31.
The event will be held in the Branson Tri-Lakes News office located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. It will begin at 6 p.m. and give the candidates a chance to answer questions submitted from the general public. Candidates for the Ward I Alderman race and candidates for the Hollister School Board will be in attendance.
Submit your questions to info@hollisterchamber.net.
