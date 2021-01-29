Construction of the new $5.5 million Hollister Police Station and Hollister Public Works facility nears completion as it heads towards the final weeks of work.
At the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Jan. 21, Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss provided attendees with an update on the project as part of his State of the City Address.
As part of his address, Ziegenfuss provided several comparisons between Hollister’s current police station on Gage Drive and the new one being built on Hollister Pointe Drive, next door to Arrowhead Building Supply.
“Our current police department is up by McDonald’s by Jordan Valley Health. It’s a repurposed building. So it is a metal building with sheet rock walls. So you can take a small caliber handgun and you can shoot right through the wall,” said Ziegenfuss. “We put a stone wall across the front of the (new) building and that was a condition, because before you just parked in front of the (current) building or if you wanted to you could just drive through the building.”
Ziegenfuss explained that things like that will no longer be an issue with the new facility as it has been built with stronger materials.
“This is not sheet rock. That is concrete blocks, ballistically rated for a 30 caliber weapon,” Ziegenfuss said of the new building. “You notice there’s a planter in front of that (building). That is a cement, concrete block filled with cement, but inside there are steel posts. So you can’t drive through that wall in the front.”
Another big difference people will notice when comparing the current and new police stations will be the size of the building’s lobby.
“Our lobby at the police department is about half the size of this (Branson Tri-Lakes News) building. So when you get somebody in the lobby that doesn’t want to stay because they’re coming to live with us for a little while, we get to exercise them a little beforehand,” Ziegenfuss said. “The new building has a little hallway with a door at each end. You walk in and if you’re coming with us and you don’t like this idea there’s this little button that gets clicked and you’re in. It’s cement walls, so you’re there.”
Ziegenfuss added that, in the hallway, there are windows looking out in to the hallway from the records department and the dispatch rooms.
“It’s a lot better for everybody. A bank drive-up teller window is a grade-three ballistic glass. The presidential limousine is a grade-five ballistic glass. The ballistic glass in the windows there is a grade eight,” Ziegenfuss said. “It would take a 30-caliber high performance round, the entire magazine out of an AK-47 to penetrate. Obviously if you’re in this little hall, we’re going to keep you there. While you’re wasting your ammo, we want that to be safe for everybody.”
When it came time to host any training for the officers, Ziegenfuss said there just isn’t room to do so in the current facility.
“Our training room at the police department right now seats 12 people. So when you have taser training, we have to send people someplace else because we don’t have enough room to host a class. So it cost us $200 to go someplace to train,” said Ziegenfuss. “Our new training room has 24 seats in the training room and also has an expandable wall between the conference room next door with 12 more seats, which makes 36 seats. We can host classes when needed for free.”
Right next to the new facility, a 10,000-square-foot maintenance facility and a 20-foot high canopy that stretches the entire length of the back of the station have been constructed.
“When a public entity buys a vehicle … and it leaves the showroom, it’s the last day it has a roof over it. Until you get rid of it, it sits outside. All the police cars sit outside all the time,” Ziegenfuss said. “Now they’re under a canopy. So when a patrol officer goes out for calls for service and it’s snowing he doesn’t have to start by cleaning the vehicle off, he can just get in and go.”
While this new facility is being built for the police and public works departments, Ziegenfuss said this project is something the entire community can look upon with pride.
“If you are a patrol officer or a public works employee with the city of Hollister, you have lived through some challenging times in challenging places. This is a huge step forward,” said Ziegenfuss. “So on top of everything else, this is just a morale issue for not only them, but out entire community. This is something that we hope you can be proud of for a very long time.”
For additional information and details about the new Hollister Police Station and the Public Works facility visit cityofhollister.com.
