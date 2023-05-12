The College of the Ozarks James P. Keeter School of Engineering hosted its first Order of the Engineer Ceremony on Thursday, April 20, after their annual Engineering Awards ceremony.
The six year old engineering program was accredited by ABET in the fall of 2022, allowing graduating seniors and alumni to be inducted into the Order of the Engineer for the first time this spring. The induction ceremony included receiving a stainless-steel ring after the inductees committed to ethically serve the profession and society.
Many engineering alumni returned for the inaugural ceremony to be inducted into the Order of the Engineer and receive their rings. College of the Ozarks Associate Professor of Engineering Josh Lippert administered the Obligation. Local engineer and past president of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers Matt Bedinghaus bestowed the rings, and a blessing for each new ring-bearer was offered by Professor of Biblical and Theological Studies Daniel Chinn.
Along with the Order of the Engineer Ceremony, the annual engineering awards ceremony honors friends of the engineering department who contributed to the success of the program, as well as students who have received academic awards, internship scholarships, and students who are being formally admitted into the engineering program.
Two engineers graduated in December 2022, and nine plan to graduate this Saturday, May 6.
“Our spring graduates are headed to industry and the Missouri Department of Transportation. They have accepted engineering positions in the KC area, the greater Joplin area, and Springfield,” Professor of Engineering Mark Nowack said. “With this group, four companies plus the Missouri Dept. of Transportation will have hired multiple graduates; a significant endorsement that accounts for nearly a third of our 54 graduates as of this spring.”
Modeled after the older Canadian Calling, the Order of the Engineer is a U.S. organization of graduating engineering students and practicing engineers who pledge to uphold the highest ethical standards in their engineering practice. Engineers also pledge to foster camaraderie that encourages all practicing engineers to excel in their calling to serve people through engineering.
The pledge, or Obligation, is a creed akin to the Hippocratic Oath used in the medical profession. Once the Obligation is taken, engineers receive an Engineer’s Ring at a ceremony such as College of the Ozarks held for the first time this year. The stainless-steel ring is worn on the fifth finger of the working hand.
The James P. Keeter School of Engineering was launched in fall of 2016 as an answer to inquiring students who yearned for a chance to experience the world of engineering and learn its complexities.
The school is housed in the Dee Ann White Engineering Center building, which provides an effective learning center for the engineering students and staff. The project consists of an 8,800 square-foot facility (Phase One) and 7,700 square-foot renovation of an existing structure. This structure accommodates two large laboratories, classrooms, administrative offices, a student lounge and building support spaces.
The second facility, Phase Two, accommodates five specialized workshops, additional administrative offices, and support spaces.
The third facility, Phase Three, was completed in 2021 and consists of an 11,800 square-foot addition that includes specialized laboratories and associated systems, flexible classroom space, and administrative offices.
The Dee Ann White Engineering Center Building was named after Dee Ann White, daughter of the late Arthur White and his wife, Ruth Ann White, of Springfield, Missouri. The Whites devoted their lives to philanthropy to directly help others, especially young people.
Five full-time faculty, one part-time faculty, and a lab director make up the core team serving the program. They are supported by students assigned to the engineering workstation.
For more information about the School of Engineering or other College of the Ozarks facilities, visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.