With high school graduations starting in May, local law enforcement organizations are partnering with area schools to be proactive in dealing with the problem of underage drinking.
A program called ADAPT, or Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Team, is a joint effort from the Branson Police Department, Hollister Police Department, Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Branson School District, and Hollister School District.
“The old saying, ‘an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of the cure’ really applies here,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We know that preventing early addiction through immature exposure to these substances absolutely saves lives and results in more successful adults.”
In a letter sent to the parents of graduating seniors, the team encourages parties and other celebrations to be created “in a responsible manner” where there is no alcohol or drug related substances. The letter cites studies showing an increase in alcohol and marijuana being provided to people under 21 at house parties.
“The challenge that teenagers face when it comes to substance abuse has only become more difficult in the last few decades,” Schmitt said. “New substances, social media and community standards have created situations in which parents have lost some of their influence over these teens.”
The letter to parents reminds them it’s illegal for them to knowingly allow or fail to stop anyone under 21 from drinking alcohol on their property, so if a parent knows a party with alcohol is going on they could face charges. It’s illegal for anyone under 21 to even possess alcohol or marijuana.
“Anything that we can do to help give more power to the message of prevention for the parents, coaches, clergy and other influential people in our teenagers’ lives is well worth the effort,” Schmitt said. “ADAPT plays a vital role in helping to provide these resources to our community so that we can all team to help prevent youth use of these substances.”
Parents who want more information or anyone who would like to become involved in helping ADAPT prevent underage substance abuse can email TaneyAdaptCoalition@gmail.com.
