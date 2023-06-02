The Stone County Developmental Disability Board will be hosting their Navigating Support meetings in the month of June.
The SCDDB meetings are informational to help individuals who have a diagnosed developmental disability like Autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, or other developmental or intellectual disability and their guardians to learn more about the programs offered through the SCDDB. SCDDB staff will host five small-format meetings in locations around Stone County and provide information about the wide-ranging services offered by SCDDB including adult day services, personal assistant services, life skills development, community engagement, residential services, transportation, sports and social programs and more. Many of these services are at no cost to qualified individuals.
The meetings will take place on the following days:
- Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. in Galena
- Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. in Kimberling City
- Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. in Reeds Spring
- Saturday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. in Crane
- Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in Blue Eye
Individuals must pre-register and may choose their preferred location at the time of registration. Meetings are 90 minutes and refreshments will be served. Each session has limited seating. To register, call 417-272-0444.
The growth of the SCDDB services and the growth of the need is the driving force behind the meetings, according to Executive Director of SCDDB LaDella Thomas.
“SCDDB has grown so much in the past six years, and we are now providing two Medicaid-funded services to Stone County—Day Services and Residential Services, in addition to providing individual funding and external agency funding,” Thomas said. “We’ll also be discussing with individuals and guardians what services they would like to see developed. We have seen a huge need for behavioral health support in Stone County, and we would also like to develop a supported employment program in the coming years. Each new program takes about 12 to18 months to become certified by the Department of Mental Health and requires extensive planning.”
Information will be provided on signing up for services through the Missouri Department of Mental Health, how to navigate your services and the waiver system. SCDDB will also provide information on other area day services, employment programs, and residential options.
The citizens of Stone County approved a property tax levy for the purpose of establishing and maintaining community-based employment, residences, and other services for citizens of Stone County who have a developmental disability in 2016, thus establishing the SCDDB. The focus of SCDDB’s efforts are in developing, maintaining, and expanding a variety of Residential, Vocational, and/or related services that will enhance community participation by Stone County citizens with developmental disabilities.
For additional information visit stoneddboard.com or contact Thomas by calling 417-449-5160 or emailing Lthomas@stoneddboard.com.
