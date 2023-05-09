Area schools are gearing up to release a fresh batch of graduating seniors into the world. Following are the when and where of the commencement ceremonies.
Blue Eye High School: Graduation is Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Reeds Spring High School: The graduation ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 11, at The Mansion Theatre in Branson, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends should arrive together since there is no seat-saving allowed. The Mansion Theatre prohibits the use of air horns, confetti, and other displays of celebration.
Branson High School: Graduation will take place on Friday, May 12, at Pirate Stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Forsyth High School: Commencement will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the Mansion Theater in Branson. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Hollister High School: Graduation will take place on Sunday, May 21, at the Welk Resort Theatre, at 3 p.m. Tickets are not needed and there is no limit on the number of guests per student. Hollister High School Principal Jared Terry spoke of Hollister’s 2023 graduating seniors.
“As the school year comes to a close, I am filled with pride and admiration for our graduating class,” Terry said. “These young men and women have persevered through 13 years of hard work, learning, and growing, and they have emerged stronger, wiser, and more resilient. Their graduation marks not just the end of their high school journey, but the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. I do not doubt that they will go on to achieve great things.”
For further information regarding graduation ceremonies, contact each school’s respective administration office.
