Fourth of July weekend is coming up and cities across the Tri-Lakes area will be lighting up the skies for a weekend full of family fun.
Kimberling City’s Fireburst 2021 will be on Friday, July 2, at 9 p.m., located at the Port of Kimberling campground at 201 Marina Way. The best viewing will be near the Kimberling City bridge on land or by boat.
Fireburst has been a tradition for 34 years at Table Rock Lake and is sponsored by the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
“We think producing Fireburst is important not only to welcome our visitors to the lake but to celebrate America,” Sheila Thomas, president and CEO of the Table Rock Chamber of Commerce, said. “My favorite part of producing Fireburst every year is the excitement about the event and the stories I hear from people who have been coming every year and celebrating with their families. They tell us how they look forward to it every year and want to share the tradition with the next generation.”
The Branson Landing will also be hosting a fireworks display. The Liberty Light Up Concert and Fireworks on Saturday, July 3, will take place at 100 Branson Landing Blvd., from 4:30-10 p.m.
The concert will feature The Dirty Saints followed by a choreographed fireworks display.
The Beer Garden will open to the public with DJ Broc emceeing music, beginning at 4:30 p.m. At 5:15 p.m., The Ridge Runner Cloggers will perform, followed by the Mile Zero Band at 6 p.m.
The Dirty Saints, the headliner band will perform at 8 p.m., followed by America the Beautiful with the Sons of the American Revolution at 8:55 p.m.
Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m., and The Dirty Saints will give an encore performance following the fireworks.
The city of Hollister will be hosting its 68th annual Fourth of July celebration. The event will be held in the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park, located at 312 Esplanade Drive in Hollister, starting at 6 p.m.
The event will include the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a performance from Legends Gymnastics at 6:15 p.m., Harmony Trio & Friends featuring Jim Barber at 7:45 p.m., and a fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m.
Several local vendors will be at the park, including Grandma’ Goodies & Gumbo, Tacos No. 1, Hook & Ladder Pizza and Brian’s Brain Freeze.
Deputy city administrator for the Hollister Chamber of Commerce Denise Olmstead said keeping tradition and providing for the community is important to the city.
“When I think about the Fourth of July, I think of a small town coming home type of atmosphere, where families are gathered together. We just come together as a community to celebrate the United States and Independence Day,” Olmstead said. “It’s important for the community to have events like this that reminds them of tradition and what it’s about to live in Hollister.”
The Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce will be having its Rockin’ Rockaway Beach Fourth of July from 4-10 p.m., located at 2762 State Highway 176.
The event serves as the sole fireworks display for Rockaway Beach, Merriam Woods, Forsyth and other surrounding small communities. The event is free to the public and is family friendly. There will be food, drinks, music, carnival games, a veterans memorial wall and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Big Cedar Lodge, located at 190 Top of the Rock Road, will also be having a fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, starting at dusk.
The event can be viewed by guests only on Big Cedar’s property or for free from surrounding areas.
For more information on each event, visit explorebranson.com.
For more information on Big Cedar’s fireworks display, visit bigcedar.com/events-calendar/list.
