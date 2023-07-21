The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for their largest yearly event, the annual Harvest Moon Festival.
The Harvest Moon Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Shoals Bend Park, located at 235 Cornerstone Drive in Forsyth, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will host many community events, including a classic car show, pie eating contest, The Highland Games, the Little Miss Ozarks pageant and a dog pageant. There will be a vendor area, live music, a kids zone and a food truck court area on the grounds as well.
Forsyth Area Chamber President Rose Backlin said last year the event was the biggest they had seen, even though it was competing with the Garth Brooks concert, which took place the same day as the festival.
“Last year we had a great turn-out with more than 4,000 people attending,” Backlin said. “This year we are hoping to have a bigger festival for the community.”
Backlin said the chamber is currently looking for vendors and sponsors for the event.
“We are looking for sponsors and we have several levels for individuals and businesses to choose from,” Backlin said. “From our $75 River Town sponsorship to $2,500 Ozark Mountain sponsorship.”
Sponsorship Levels:
- $2,500 - Ozark Mountain: Listed in all radio and print, advertising name and logo on event banner and flyers, name included on social media, name in all event releases, name in official program presentation opportunity during opening ceremony, multiple announcements of business on main stage, business name on event t-shirts, two free t-shirts and up to three business exhibitors booth.
- $1,000 Swan Creek: business listed in all radio and print, advertising business name on event banner /posters/ flyers, business included in social media releases, business name in the official program, multiple announcements of business on main stage, business name on event t-shirt, and free business booth.
- $500 Twin Lakes: business listed as sponsor in all print, advertising business on event poster and flyers, business in the official program, multiple announcements of business on main stage, and business exhibitor booth opportunity for only $10.
- $250 Twin Bridges: business name on event posters and flyers, business name in the official program, multiple announcements of business on main stage, and business exhibitor booth for $15.
- $150 White River: business name listed in the official program and multiple announcements of business on the main stage.
- $75 River Town: business name listed on the official program.
The chamber is also accepting applications for vendors/exhibitors for the event. Booth Space available in four sizes:
- 10’ x 10’ - $30
- 10’ x 20’ - $35
- 10’ x 30’ - $45
- 10’ x 40’ - $50
Electricity available at certain booths for a $30 additional fee. Food exhibitor space is $150.
“We are hoping to have a food truck area to offer a variety of food choices to our attendees,” Backlin said. “Between the food truck, the beer garden, which is back this year, there will be some great food and drink at the Harvest Moon Festival.”
Backlin said The Highland Games, which debuted at the event last year, was a big hit and this year will be back.
“The Highland Games, which Andrea (McCotter) is heading up, will be bigger this year,” Backlin said. “We have moved it to the baseball field area so spectators can watch from the stands.”
The Harvest Moon Festival Highland Games registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 15, to participate.
The Little Miss Ozarks pageant is open to girls ages 3 to 12.
“There will be four age groups in Little Miss Ozarks,” Backlin said. “We try to make the pageant a fun and positive experience for all the girls. It is about building up their confidence.”
The entry fee for the pageant is $30 and participants need to register. The age categories are:
- 3 to 4 year olds
- 5 to 7 year olds
- 8 to 10 year olds
- 11 to 12 year olds
Selection of “Little Miss Ozarks” will be based on the following:
– 30% Looks and Appeal (no long dresses or pageant style dresses will be allowed.)
– 30% Poise and Grace: The contestant will walk to a designated spot, turn, and Curtsy.
– 40% Public Speaking: The contestant will join the Master of Ceremonies on stage and give her first name, and respond to one of five questions.
The Harvest Moon Festival Car Show will include cars, motorcycles and off-road vehicles. The registration to exhibit can be found on the chamber’s website.
“This year will be bigger and better with all the events we have planned,” Backlin said. “I am so excited to see our community out and having fun.”
For more information visit forsythmissouri.org.
