Students from the College of the Ozarks radio station KCOZ were recognized at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet on Saturday, June 3.
More than 200 awards were handed out to Missouri’s radio and television stations at the banquet, hosted at the Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach. Nearly 900 submissions were received and KCOZ was nominated for, and won, four awards.
This year’s awards were in the following categories:
Certificate of Merit in Social Media Star for the coordination of KCOZ’s multiple social media outlets by Raegan Moore, junior marketing major.
Certificate of Merit in Promotion for “KCOZ Summer Song,” which was produced by Elizabeth Phillips, senior allied health science major.
Certificate of Merit in Public Service Announcement for Campaign for “Daylight Savings,” which was produced by Raegan Moore.
Certificate of Merit in Documentary/Public Affairs for “Here’s What’s Happening,” which was produced by Judah Sawyer, senior theatre major.
In 2022, KCOZ won three first place awards. In 2021, the station won one first place and one certificate of merit, and in 2020, it won two first place awards.
“One thing that is important to keep in mind is that our students are competing against professionals from across the state,” KCOZ Station Manager Josh Williams said. “Winning these awards is not only a great honor for them, but it also speaks to their hard work and dedication to our little station. Our ability to bring home awards each year continues to raise the awareness of KCOZ, the College, and the amazing students who come through our programs.”
KCOZ can be found locally at 91.7 FM, and streamed through www.kcoz.live.
