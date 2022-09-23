H2Ozarks will host its 22nd Annual Shoreline Cleanup in an effort to keep the area waterways clean.
H2Ozarks, formerly Ozarks Water Watch, will host the 2022 annual Shoreline Cleanup from Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2, and from Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday Oct. 9, on the tri-lakes. The events will clean up on Table Rock, Taneycomo, and Bull Shoals lakes.
Businesses and individuals have the opportunity to sponsor the event, register a team, or do both. Anyone is welcome to join in on the efforts. Individuals who participate in the effort and return the tracking sheets to H2Ozarks will receive a free 2022 Shoreline Cleanup T-shirt.
According to the H2Ozarks website, over the past 22 years, the cleanup has removed over 338 tons of trash from the shoreline. Over 58,000 hours of volunteer time has been reported, and more than 15,000 volunteers have participated. The tri-lakes boast over 1,900 miles of shoreline to be cleaned up.
Registration is now open through Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Visit www.h2ozarks.org, and select the events tab to sign up a team.
